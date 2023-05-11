Juventus rescued a late draw in their Europa League clash against Sevilla on Thursday evening.

Youssef En-Nesyri's 26th minute strike gave the Spanish side the lead in the semi-final first leg match in Turin.

It looked as if Sevilla would hold on to secure victory.

But Juventus managed to restore parity in the seventh minute of stoppage-time courtesy of Federico Gatti.

There were no further goals as the two sides drew 1-1.

Paul Pogba impresses during cameo

Paul Pogba has had a torrid time with injuries in his first campaign back at Juventus.

He has not made a single start for Juve in the 2022/23 season and he was on the bench once again against Sevilla.

Massimiliano Allegri decided to call upon Pogba with Juventus trailing in the 70th minute.

The 30-year-old was mightily impressive during his short cameo on the pitch.

Pogba pulled off a crazy dribble with his head to evade a challenge from Loic Bade. A video of the dribble is going viral and you can view it below...

Pogba also produced an skillful pass to find Federico Chiesa, which you can view below...

While the midfielder played a pivotal role in Juventus' late equaliser.

It was Pogba's header across goal that Gatti managed to bundle into the back of the net.

View his highlights against Sevilla, posted by Twitter user @jaraaxz, below...

It's good to see Pogba performing well in what has been a nightmare season.

Allegri praises Pogba after Juventus 1-1 Sevilla

Allegri spoke to the media after the match and he was very complimentary of Pogba.

He told Sky, per GetFootballNewsItaly: “When he plays in the opponent’s half, he becomes an extraordinary player. If he was in optimal condition, obviously I would start him. He made a big contribution.”

Pogba will be hoping to make his first start of the season in Juventus' next match against Cremonese on Sunday.

Juventus travel to Spain to face Sevilla in their Europa League semi-final second leg on May 18.

The victor will play either Roma or Bayer Leverkusen in the final later this month.