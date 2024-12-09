Manchester United are reportedly ready to invite Paul Pogba to train with Ruben Amorim’s first-team squad in 2025 ahead of a potential shock return to Old Trafford, according to ex-Red Devils star Louis Saha.

The French midfielder is a free agent after Juventus terminated his contract in November and was already linked with a Premier League return last month.

Pogba was handed a four-year ban for testing positive for a banned substance, which was later reduced to 18 months following a successful appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The verdict means that he will be eligible to return in March 2025, with a return to Man United now a possibility, according to Saha.

The ex-Red Devils forward suggested (via the Express) that Pogba could be offered a surprise opportunity to train with the first-team squad at Carrington in 2025:

“I’ve heard some rumours that Paul Pogba will be offered the opportunity to come back and train with Man United in the New Year, and I think that would be a great opportunity for Paul. “He needs to get back to his best level as quickly as possible, and training with top players will help him to do that. I think he would be thrilled to have the opportunity to go back to the club.”

Pogba was recently spotted training individually in Miami, sparking speculation of a move to MLS. According to GIVEMESPORT sources, a move to the United States would also be appealing for the Frenchman, as he has a house there.

Pogba spent nine years at Man United, amassing 233 appearances in all competitions, scoring 39 goals and assisting 48.

The Frenchman has struggled with injuries ever since he departed Old Trafford to re-join Juventus in 2022, making just 12 appearances and one start in two seasons.

His last professional appearance occurred on 3 September 2023, when he made a substitute appearance in Juventus’ 2-0 win over Empoli in Serie A.

Man United, who are prioritising a new left-sided defender in January, are expected to be active in 2025, despite sporting director Dan Ashworth’s shock departure on Sunday.

Paul Pogba's Juventus Stats (2022-24) Appearances 12 Starts 1 Goals 0 Assists 1 Yellow cards 1 Minutes played 161

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-12-24.