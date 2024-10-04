Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will be allowed to return to professional football as soon as March next year after the midfielder's drug ban was reduced to just 18 months. Pogba, who last played on the 3rd of September 2023, was suspended for four years after he was alleged to have taken an illegal substance that was known to increase testosterone levels.

The player's representatives fiercely denied any wrongdoing on the 31-year-old's part and promised to appeal the decision in the Court of Arbitration for Sport. It has now been revealed that the appeal was successful and that the 2018 World Cup winner would be allowed to return to the sport in 2025.

Pogba Allowed Back to Training in January

The playmaker will be welcomed back to the squad before on-field return in March

According to the Daily Mail's Sami Mokbel, following a hearing at the CAS, Pogba will now be allowed to return to first-team training at Juventus in the new year as he prepares to make his first competitive appearance since a 28-minute outing against Empoli.

The test in question that landed Pogba in trouble was taken after a 3-0 win over Udinese on 20th August 2023. It was claimed that the results showed there was evidence of testosterone that had not naturally been produced, leading to an initial suspension while further samples were reviewed.

After his initial test came back negative, his "B sample" was sent for further analysis at the Acqua Acetosa clinic in Rome, where it confirmed the results of the initial tests. A maximum sentence of four years was demanded by Italian prosecutors and that was exactly what the Frenchman was handed, effectively ending his career at the highest level.

After the suspension was announced earlier this year, Pogba would release a statement on social media expressing his sadness at the decision:

"I am sad, shocked and heartbroken that everything I have built in my professional playing career has been taken away from me. When I am free of legal restrictions the full story will become clear, but I have never knowingly or deliberately taken any supplements that violate anti-doping regulations."

Pogba Inadvertently Took Banned Substance

The CAS appeal is alleged to have taken place in August

The report from the Daily Mail goes on to say that, in its final ruling, CAS confirmed that Pogba had unknowingly taken DHEA, a testosterone-boosting substance banned by WADA. The decision highlighted, however, that DHEA primarily affects women.

Pogba's appeal was heard at CAS headquarters in Switzerland in late August, though he only recently received the decision. There is reportedly photographic evidence showing the name 10X Health Systems on the label of at least one pill bottle given to the player. The French international is yet to comment on the reduction of his ban, as fans eagerly await the latest chapter of his career.