Paul Scholes has offered a snarky response to Alan Shearer after the Newcastle United legend criticised some ex-Manchester United stars who now work as pundits.

The Red Devils never seem to be far from controversy in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era and the big story at the moment hangs around the uncertainty of their manager. Indeed, Erik ten Hag appears to be on the verge of being sacked after a draw away at Aston Villa confirmed this is the worst start to a Premier League season in the club's history.

As a result, a lot of the players have come in for criticism in recent times with former Man Utd stars-turned-pundits regularly taking aim at the squad. Shearer seemed to question this behaviour recently, prompting a biteback from Scholes on social media.

Scholes Hits Back at Shearer

"You just wish you were an ex-Man Utd star-turned-pundit"

The whole incident started when Shearer was speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast. He claimed of Man United: "They're just not good enough, though."

He then suggested that it's unfair for legends to be criticising the current crop of stars as they are 'miles and miles away' from the standard the club used to be at, saying:

"We hear a lot from the ex-players from Manchester United. But United, [compared to] when they were playing, they're miles and miles away from that! "They're not good enough in so many positions, particular up front."

Evidently unhappy with Shearer taking issue with his views as a pundit, per SportsBible, Scholes then posted an image of the Daily Mail article, accompanied with the caption:

"Come on @alanshearer...you just wish you were an ex-Man Utd star-turned-pundit."

Scholes Questioned Players After Aston Villa 0-0 Man Utd

"Something isn't quite right"

Scholes made headlines in the aftermath of the 0-0 draw away at Aston Villa as he spoke about how damning it was that Jonny Evans was given the Man of the Match award. He said: "He's 36... he just came to train with Man Utd, and then he's their best defender, that tells you something isn't quite right."

He's not the only former player to have spoken harshly after the draw at Villa Park, with Dimitar Berbatov stating that players should be 'ashamed' of their performances.

As well as Shearer noticing a trend of ex-Red Devils openly criticising the current players, Marcus Rashford appears to have been upset by it too. A recent report suggested that he even feels it's 'bullying'. A source close to the player said: "The criticism coming his way is an onslaught. It is bullying. Supporters believe what senior ex-players say, which only makes it worse."

Whoever is to blame, it's certainly true that Man United are underperforming – having failed to win, or even score in any of their last three league outings – as they sit 14th in the division. However, the manager is the one who will shoulder the most responsibility.

As such, it looks as though Ten Hag could be sacked any minute, with Thomas Tuchel emerging as a front-runner for the job, if the latest reports are to be believed.