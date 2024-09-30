Paul Scholes held nothing back after Manchester United's 3-0 defeat to Tottenham, going off on a rant about the Red Devils' progress under manager Erik ten Hag. The footballer-turned-pundit was less than impressed with what he saw from his former side during Sunday's Premier League match.

Goals from Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke ensured that the visitors returned to north London with all three points, but their afternoon was made all the more easy thanks to yet another tepid performance from Ten Hag's squad. The result led to damning remarks from Rio Ferdinand, who questioned what the club have become.

United legend Scholes has also now questioned the direction of the club under their current manager, who is under increasing pressure to steady the ship. But the former midfielder was even more frustrated with the result because of comments Ten Hag made prior to the game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sunday's defeat to Spurs was the 25th time Manchester United have conceded three goals or more under Erik ten Hag.

Related Exclusive: Man Utd Stance on Reappointing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Emerges Manchester United are not preparing to offer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a return to Old Trafford

What Scholes Said After Man Utd 0-3 Spurs

Pundit was frustrated with Ten Hag's praise for Postecoglou

Close

Speaking while part of the punditry team for Premier League Productions, Scholes started by questioning the team's set up on a weekly basis, saying that he never knew 'how they are going to play'. When questioned if viewers should know how the team will be structured by now, with the club in its third season under Ten Hag, he said, "of course" and compared United's development under the Dutchman to Tottenham's development under Ange Postecoglou.

"They look an uncoached football team. "We're two and a bit years in now aren't we? From the first week, Postecoglou went in, we probably knew what Tottenham were going to do. And they're doing it to this day. "Players looked dead today. They looked flat. They looked [like] I don't know what to do. There's no enthusiasm for the game of football. And that can only come from the training pitch. Some of the positions that people take up on the pitch, it's just madness at times."

Moving on to discuss Ten Hag's future at the club, Scholes didn't go as far as to say that the current manager should be sacked following the result. But he did urge for action and for there to be no excuses.

What especially irked him were the comments made prior to the match, though. Ten Hag praised Postecoglou for how he's developed Spurs since his arrival in the summer of 2023 during his pre-match press conference last week, saying that the Australian had implemented a 'very clear' philosophy and that they played a 'very attacking' positive brand of football. And for Scholes, he wants to see a similar style of football implemented at Old Trafford.

"Before the game, he [Ten Hag] really praised Postecoglou for the way they play. Why don’t you try and play like that? If it's that good and he's doing such a good job, you try it!"

Ten Hag Won't Be Sacked After Spurs Loss

Manager publicly addressed speculation about his future

Despite coming under growing pressure from fans and pundits alike after another poor start to a Premier League season, the Telegraph report that Ten Hag will not be sacked in the wake of Sunday's loss to Spurs. Sources have also denied that United are speaking to any potential successors should they decide to part ways with the Dutchman.

Amid all the speculation, though, Ten Hag stated after the game that he is not worried about losing his job. He said: "I am not thinking about this. We all made togetherness in this decision to stay together, as an ownership, a leadership group in the summer. Also we made the decision from a clear review what we have to improve and how we want to construct a squad.

"But we knew it will take some time with how the window went, some players [came] late in like [Manuel] Ugarte. Also we have to make some improvement in organisation and we have some injuries. We need some time.