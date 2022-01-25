Imagine turning up to play for your semi-professional team on a Saturday afternoon and spotting Paul Scholes lacing up his boots for the opponents. Your first thought would be: ‘wait a minute, is that Pau… no, can’t be!'

Stockport Georgians’ players experienced this in September 2018 when Scholes, aged 43 at the time, came out of retirement to help out his son’s team. Royton Town, who were competing in the 11th tier of English football, managed to convince the Manchester United legend to pull on their maroon strip for one game only.

They were short on players and told their opponents that they were bringing in a 43-year-old dad to help out. Little did Stockport Georgians know that the unnamed father in question was one of the greatest midfielders in the history of English football.

Fans couldn't believe what they were seeing

Having retired in 2013, the appearance for Royton Town was Scholes' first bit of competitive action on a football pitch in five years. It was also officially recorded as the 500th appearance of his professional career. A couple of videos of the former midfielder in action were posted to social media at the time and you can watch them below.

Even at 43 in a semi-pro game, Scholesy was still prepared to fly into a 50/50 tackle. You love to see it. However, the presence of a former England international wasn’t enough to prevent Royton slumping to a 1-0 defeat. If you were part of the Stockport Georgians’ team that afternoon, you’d surely mention that you beat a team containing one of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history at every available opportunity. Despite the defeat, Royton manager Mark Howard had plenty of praise for Scholes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Paul Scholes played 713 games for Manchester United, winning 11 Premier League titles in the process.

Royton's Manager was Thrilled With Scholes

He was grateful for Scholes' help

Despite losing the game 1-0, Howard was very happy with what he saw from Scholes and credited him for "raising the level of those around him by 10-15 per cent” - including that of his own son, Arron. The manager spoke to BBC Sport about the game afterwards and explained why the Englishman had offered to play:

"We had eight or nine of our senior players missing and Paul said he'd be happy to help out if we were ever short as his son Arron plays for us. It's great for the league. Opponents don't want to look stupid in front of him."

The gaffer wasn't the only one grateful for Scholes' efforts and helping out in the game. Royton chairman Gary Leeming also praised the legendary midfielder following his cameo.

Scholes' Appearance Boosted Attendance

He'd been training with the team previously

Following Howard's comments, Royton's chairman also got in on the action and publicly praised Scholes. He credited the former United man for boosting the team's attendance for the match and revealed that he'd occasionally been training with the side prior to playing for them anyway and had proven he was still very good despite his age.

"Usually these sort of games attract 40 or 50 people but there were a lot more there when word got out that he was playing. I can't imagine Stockport Georgians have ever had so many people on their car park. "We were down to the bare bones. He's 43 now but he's still got that magic wand and he was absolutely fantastic for us. He obviously has a lot of media commitments but he occasionally trains with us when he can and is still a great player."

Class truly is permanent. It's not what Scholes is used to, having shone on the grandest stages such as the Premier League and the Champions League, but when you truly love the beautiful game, it doesn't matter where you are - as long as you've got a ball.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 28/09/2024.