Manchester United legend Paul Scholes feels that teenage sensation Kobbie Mainoo has looked “lost” for the club in what has been a miserable season for them so far.

Now under the guidance of Ruben Amorim, there is an argument that Man United have improved, ever so slightly, after a turgid start to the campaign with former manager Erik ten Hag. Even still, the club remain mid-table in the Premier League, sitting in 13th place after 24 games.

Last season saw the emergence of Mainoo, who had developed in the club’s youth academy. A local lad, the Englishman burst through and quickly became a fixture in the first team, making his England debut in 2024, the same year he was named as the Premier League’s Young Player of the Season.

Throughout this campaign, particularly under Amorim, Mainoo has been deployed in a number of positions, including and differing from his natural role in central midfield. This is no doubt a large factor as to why Scholes feels the England international has not been at his best for the Red Devils.

Scholes Worried for Mainoo

Fears the midfielder doesn’t know his best position

Mainoo has, as aforementioned, been played in a number of positions this season. As something close to a number 10, Mainoo displayed an attacking quality that suggested he would be comfortable playing in that role at least on occasion.

Kobbie Mainoo 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 18 0 0 Europa League 3 1 1 FA Cup 2 0 0 Carabao Cup 1 0 0

In Man United’s 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace, however, the teenager was played as a false nine. Evidently an experiment, it was one that did not yield positive results for Amorim, as Mainoo clearly struggled in the position, an opinion that Scholes clearly agrees with. Speaking on The Overlap Fan Debate, Scholes stated, via talkSPORT:

" I think Mainoo is lost…I don’t think they know what to do with him. I don’t think he knows where to play on a football pitch because he’s been played in one of the number 10 positions, he has been played in the two in midfield, which I can see probably doesn’t suit him, because I don’t think he’s the greatest athlete. "He’s a great footballer. I think the number 10 (position) does suit, (but) the false nine, never in a million years."

Though Man United secured the signing of full-back Patrick Dorgu prior to the January transfer window deadline, it is clear that Amorim will need further reinforcements in the near future to fully implement his tactical philosophy. Until then, it would hardly be surprising to see Mainoo continue to be used with a sense of versatility.

To Scholes, though, it is clear that he is concerned about so many positions for such a young player, fearing that it could harm him in the long-term if he is not given the time to refine his game in a solitary position for consistent matches.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 11/02/2025)