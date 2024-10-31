Paul Scholes has gone viral on social media for the incredible way he shut down a football fan who claimed Rodri didn't deserve to win the Ballon d'Or award this year. The midfielder received the prize during Monday's ceremony and it left plenty of football fans in shock. Many expected Vinicius Jr to get his hands on a Ballon d'Or and the Brazilian himself was preparing for that triumph.

As it leaked that it would be Manchester City's Rodri who received the honour instead, Real Madrid decided to boycott the event and it caused plenty of controversy online. Typically, the Ballon d'Or has been awarded to attackers, but this year, the defensive midfielder came out on top and it's had plenty of fans discussing whether he deserved it or not.

One such supporter appeared on The Overlap this week and, while speaking to Scholes, said that Rodri didn't deserve to win the Ballon d'Or. The former Manchester United man responded in style.

He described City's midfielder as 'beautiful'

If anyone is going to appreciate just how talented someone like Rodri is, it's Scholes. The two have operated in very similar spaces on the football pitch, so the Englishman can see how impressive he is. When a fan claimed that Vinicius Jr is a better footballer than the City star around the 58-minute mark of the video, Scholes shot it down quickly.

"Rodri is a better footballer than Vinicius Junior. Vinicius Junior will probably win you more games, he’ll be more skillful, but Rodri is a beautiful footballer. "That position especially where he plays, in that Spanish position where Guardiola used to play and all these great players in there like Busquets, they make your team play brilliant football. There was time when Vinicius [Junior] wasn’t [effective] but there was never a time when Rodri wasn’t effective for his team."

The United legend continued to shower Rodri with praise and when asked whether he was the best player in the history of the Premier League to play his position, Scholes said: "Yes – [but] Roy [Keane] did everything as a midfield player. He [Rodri] is a playmaker as well. He starts the play."

To round off his savage put down of the fan, Scholes revealed that he thought Rodri had the ability to light up a football stadium, but only to football fans who were educated and could appreciate proper talent.

Scholes Thinks Rodri's Win is a Victory for Midfielders

He believes he fully deserves the Ballon d'Or

A lot of football fans like to judge players by the number of goals and assists they contribute to a team and the Ballon d'Or award has largely been a reflection of that over the years. That's why Rodri's victory is such an important one for midfielders, or so Scholes thinks. The former United man believes the Spaniard fully deserves the award and sees it as a major victory for midfielders. Speaking at around the 56-minute mark, he said:

"It [Rodri winning the Ballon d'Or] is a victory for midfield players. I know [Lionel] Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo have had a big say in it, but you think of players like Xavi and [Andrés] Iniesta who didn’t win it – [Sergio] Busquets didn’t win it either. Luka Modrić won it, but he’s more of an attacking flashy player. Rodri fully deserves it for all [he’s done]. He’s lost one game in the calendar year."

That's some high praise from a man with Scholes' legacy.