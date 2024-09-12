Paul Scholes has suggested Arne Slot showed signs of frustration during Liverpool's 3-0 win against Manchester United in the Premier League. The former England international believes the Reds' boss wasn't happy with Trent Alexander-Arnold's insistence on playing long passes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trent Alexander-Arnold has registered the second-most assists of any defender in Premier League history (58).

There was tension between the right-back and his new manager during the 2-0 win against Brentford at Anfield in August, with the player unhappy at being substituted in the second half. He was once again withdrawn and replaced by Northern Irish youngster Connor Bradley in the Old Trafford triumph, although he gave a much more positive reaction in the home of the club's biggest rivals.

Eagle-eyed Scholes was watching the huge showdown clash and believes he spotted a sign that the Liverpool boss doesn't necessarily like key aspects of Alexander-Arnold's game.

Slot Unhappy With Alexander-Arnold

Scholes: 'I'm Unsure He Likes Him'

Speaking on the most recent episode of The Overlap on Gary Neville's YouTube channel, Scholes brought up an interesting observation he made during the Reds' impressive win against Man United. The former Red Devils midfielder interrupted Jamie Carragher talking about Alexander-Arnold to ask: "Do you think he likes him?" He then went on to say:

"Watching that Sunday game, every time he gave the ball away he [Slot] was shaking his head. He kept looking away and turning around to his bench. "He was trying these long balls, which obviously he can do brilliantly. I thought, 'I'm not sure if he likes him'."

One of the key parts of the 25-year-old full-back's game is his ability to spot passes that no one else on or off the field can see. With this extraordinary gift, comes a lot of risk at times, as the ball can be turned over if he doesn't quite get the execution right. Carragher stated: "I think the way Slot wants to play, he doesn't want these long balls as much." Watch the video below (Starting 17.40):

There's been a lot of speculation over the English defender's future as his current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2025. Carragher believes the Liverpool boss will still want to keep the right-back at Anfield beyond his current contract, claiming: "He will want him to stay as a player."

Alexander-Arnold's Impressive Season so Far

He's been key for club and country

Fresh off the back of two Man of the Match displays in Lee Carsley's first two games as England's interim manager, Alexander-Arnold will be hoping to continue his wonderful run of form as Liverpool welcome Nottingham Forest to Anfield in the Premier League. The generational technician has been immense in Slot's first three games as the Reds' boss.

The Liverpool-born ace was a key factor in the opening day success against newly-promoted Ipswich Town, linking up with Mohamed Salah on the right-hand side. His passing ability is almost unmatched in the English top-flight, as shown by the three masterclasses he's put on so far this term. The £180,000-per-week superstar is making a strong case for being recognised as the best player in his position in the Premier League.