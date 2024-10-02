Paul Scholes believes Ruud van Nistelrooy should have more influence in Manchester United's transfer activity and isn't convinced his former teammate would have signed either Joshua Zirkzee or Rasmus Hojlund. The ex-United forward returned to Old Trafford this summer, taking on a job as one of Erik ten Hag's assistant coaches.

It was a return to the club at which he spent five successful years of his playing career. Between 2001 and 2006, Van Nistelrooy torched the Premier League and was one of the most clinical finishers in European football. He scored 150 goals in 219 appearances for the Red Devils and secured his status as one of the best forwards to ever play for United in the process.

As a result, his opinion on strikers holds plenty of weight - and that's why Scholes believes he should have more input on the type of forwards United sign, as it might have helped them avoid further issues in the attacking department.

Related Van Nistelrooy Stance on Ten Hag Future at Man Utd Emerges Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has retained the full support of assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy

Scholes Doubts Van Nistelrooy Would Have Signed Hojlund or Zirkzee

He thinks Van Nistelrooy needs more influence in recruitment

The start of the 2024-25 campaign has been tough for United. Ten Hag's side have picked up just seven points from their opening six league games and currently find themselves sitting 13th in the table. One of their biggest issues so far has been their inability to find the net. At the time of writing, only Southampton (three) have scored fewer than United's five goals in England's top division. This is despite the fact they've spent a significant amount of money on two forwards in the past two years.

Both Hojlund and Zirkzee were signed by Ten Hag and neither has been a runaway success yet. The former has scored 16 times since his arrival in 2023, while the latter has just one goal in eight appearances so far. Speaking during his appearance as a pundit for SuperSport following United's 3-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, via the Manchester Evening News, Scholes revealed that he doesn't think Van Nistelrooy would have signed either forward and suggested that his input should be used more when it comes to signing forwards. He commented:

"Coaches are control freaks, they want to do everything. If you were Ruud watching that, he is maybe thinking, 'I will take a back seat, I don’t want to get involved in that.' "He also has to be involved in the recruitment side of it, signing a centre-forward. Or two centre-forwards. 'Ruud, who do you think?' I am not sure he would have picked Zirkzee. I am not sure he would have picked Hojlund. Look, there is probably not a plethora of centre-forwards out there but you would go consult him, wouldn't you?"

Considering his record on the football pitch, it's easy to see why Scholes believes Van Nistelrooy's opinion should play a part in United's recruitment process. Following his retirement, the Dutchman embarked on a career as a coach and is even the favourite to take over from Ten Hag should the former Ajax man be let go by United.

Van Nistelrooy's Coaching Career

He spent a year as PSV Eindhoven manager

After hanging up his boots in 2012, Van Nistelrooy turned his attention towards a career in coaching. He was brought in at PSV Eindhoven in 2013 as the manager of the club's Under-17 side. He then spent time working as an assistant for Guus Hiddink in the Netherlands national team after the 2014 World Cup.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruud van Nistelrooy won 34 of 50 matches in charge of PSV Eindhoven

In 2019, he was named manager of PSV's Under-19 side and remained in charge for three years before he was promoted to manager of the senior team. The former Real Madrid man's time in charge of the Eredivisie side was brief and he left after just one season in charge.

With rumours suggesting he was on Burnley's radar earlier this year as they looked to replace Vincent Kompany, he ultimately decided to return to United and work as Ten Hag's assistant instead. If Ten Hag is relieved of his duties over the coming weeks, it certainly wouldn't be a shock if Van Nistelrooy took the reins on an interim basis.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 02/10/2024.