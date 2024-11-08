Paul Scholes has voiced concerns about how four Manchester United players will fare once Ruben Amorim takes over at the club. The former Red Devil believes that certain individuals could struggle to adapt to how the incoming manager wants to play.

Amorim is set to become United's new head coach on the 11th November, following their match against Leicester City on Sunday. He will have the international break to bring players up to speed on how he wants the team to play, with him typically utilising a 3-4-3 formation at Sporting Lisbon.

His tactical set-up was instrumental to the Primeira Liga side's dismantling of Manchester City in their 4-1 triumph in the Champions League. But Scholes believes a select few United players, including Marcus Rashford, could come under pressure if they don't adapt to Amorim's style.

Scholes Believes Rashford Could Struggle Under Amorim

He also put the spotlight on Alejandro Garnacho-

Speaking to TNT Sports as part of their punditry team for United's 2-0 win against PAOK on Thursday night, Scholes said that the whole team would need to adapt to Amorim's tactics. He believes that one area where the squad may struggle is when out of possession, stating: "There are three or four players, especially forward players, who don't want to do the ugly side of the game.

"He's going to have to make them do that. We talk about the back three, we have six centre-halves they can choose from."

Scholes went on to share concerns about players in wide areas, explaining that he wasn't sure if Rashford and fellow winger Alejandro Garnacho would be happy to track back and help the team out defensively. There were also concerns about whether wing-backs Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui would offer enough going in the other direction.

"He has got the two central midfielders in Casemiro and [Manuel] Ugarte," Scholes said. "It's the wing-backs that could be the problem.

"Does he want wingers who are going to run back? If he wants that, I'm not sure Rashford and Garnacho are right for that. Does he want two wing-backs in Dalot and (Noussair) Mazraoui who might be a little bit better defensively but not as good going forward?"

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rashford and Garnacho have averaged 0.3 and 0.5 interceptions per Premier League match so far in the 2024/25 season.

While he believes the aforementioned quartet could struggle, Scholes believes that Kobbie Mainoo could thrive under United's incoming manager, as he will have more licence to get forward. Typically utilised in the pivot under Erik ten Hag, the legendary midfielder turned pundit believes he will push up alongside Bruno Fernandes in Amorim's new system.

"He has then got his two No 10s," he said. "[Bruno] Fernandes is one of them and I actually think Mainoo could be one of them too. I think he'll be a better player higher up, it will suit it more."