Summary Club legend Paul Scholes once named his greatest Manchester United XI in history using just former teammates.

Scholes overlooked the likes of Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Scholes' XI included surprising picks such as Wes Brown and Teddy Sheringham.

For many fans and teammates alike, Paul Scholes is one of the greatest players to have ever donned the Manchester United jersey. Known for his exceptional vision and passing ability, Scholes was a key figure in the team's success throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s, earning a reputation as a midfield maestro.

Known by his peers as 'Sat Nav' because of his innate passing ability, the playmaker would be in most people's all-time United XI. However, back in 2009, the man himself was asked which of his teammates he would choose in a starting line-up, both past and present.

With so many incredible names to choose from, the likes of Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo incredibly missed out as Scholes selected his XI, with the former midfielder noting that "picking the team makes me realise how many top players I've been lucky enough to play with. Even choosing who'd be on the bench was hard!"

Scholes All-Time Manchester United Teammates XI GK Peter Schmeichel RB Gary Neville CB Rio Ferdinand CB Wes Brown LB Denis Irwin RM David Beckham CM Roy Keane CM Bryan Robson LM Ryan Giggs ST Ruud van Nistelrooy ST Teddy Sheringham

Related Paul Scholes Named the Greatest 11 of Opponents he Ever Faced Paul Scholes faced some of the greatest footballers of his generation - as shown by Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard's absence from his opponents 11.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Peter Schmeichel, Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand, Wes Brown, Denis Irwin