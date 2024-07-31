Highlights Paul Scholes was tasked with naming Manchester United's best-ever midfielder.

Scholes picked Kobbie Mainoo over Nicky Butt and praised the young midfielder's brilliance and potential in the team.

Despite an injury setback in his journey, Mainoo's rapid rise to success underscores his promising future.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes chose Kobbie Mainoo over Nicky Butt when asked when comparing the Old Trafford-based club’s midfielders - both new and old. As a 66-cap England international and one of the greatest Premier League midfielders to exist, it’s not unfair to say that Scholes knows his stuff.

While the 2023/24 campaign wasn’t particularly kind to the Red Devils, Mainoo, above all, was spectacular. Popping up with moments of brilliance, the midfielder is set to be a mainstay in Erik ten Hag’s engine room for years to come - and Scholes has noticed it, too.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mainoo became the second-youngest goalscorer in FA Cup final history with his goal against Manchester City.

With skipper Bruno Fernandes in front of him acting as their creator-in-chief, it will only take one more body - Paris Saint-Germain's Manuel Ugarte is being eyed - for the former Ajax man to have a complete midfield, one that those associated with the 13-time Premier League champions hope could challenge for the title.

Scholes Opts for Mainoo Over Butt

Not the first time the pundit has praised the youngster

Close

An array of midfield names were presented to the affectionately nicknamed Ginger Prince - starting with Darren Fletcher and Anderson - and he was given the choice to pick one of the two, with the former being chosen to kick off proceedings.

The man behind the camera then continued to give Scholes, who played for the club 713 times after emerging as a star from the fabled Carrington, another midfielder. He was then given the choice to either stick or twist on his previous selection.

Mainoo's 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Man Utd Squad Metric Output Squad rank Minutes 1,942 8th Goals 3 6th Pass success rate (%) 86.7 9th Tackles per game 2 3rd Interceptions per game 0.9 6th Dribbles per game 1 =3rd Overall rating 6.80 6th

Manchester-born Butt, a member of the Class of ‘92 alongside the Salford-born ace and one of Manchester United's best midfielders of the Premier League era, emerged as a front-runner with the likes of Nobby Stiles, Michael Carrick and even Scholes himself being snubbed in the process.

When Mainoo’s name popped up, however, one of the most technical midfielders of the Premier League era opted for the youngster over his former teammate, which is one of the biggest forms of praise you can receive.

In fact, only Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville and David Beckham - all of whom are members of the Class of '92 crew - managed to line up alongside Butt more times than Scholes across the 39-cap England international's career. The Mancunian duo enjoyed 266 outings in the midfield together, boasting a points per game rate of 2.08.

It’s not the first time that Scholes has showered the 19-year-old with praise, however. Back in May, the player-turned-pundit claimed that Mainoo was ‘10 times the player’ he was at the same age, highlighting his calmness in possession and positional awareness.

“Read a few comparisons between me and this kid last week… don’t waste your time, he is 10 times the player I was at 18. Just love the way he receives the ball, the calmness, the awareness of what’s around him and of course big goals in big games. The boy is special… and he’s a f***ing Red… laters.”

The Rise of Mainoo

Youngster got injured in 2023/24 pre-season

Close

Stockport-born Mainoo, still just 19 years of age, has enjoyed a relatively smooth ride to being one of Manchester United’s top-performing senior players, though his journey hit a stumbling block early on. As early as pre-season in the summer of 2023, Mainoo’s injury against Real Madrid sunk the hearts of the Old Trafford faithful, who feared for the worst.

The rest is, well, extraordinary. From the depths of Carrington to a match-winner in the FA Cup final to being a Euro 2024 finalist all in one year, the stratospheric rise of Mainoo simply has to be commended.

Related The Best Teenagers in the Premier League Right Now Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Evan Ferguson are among the Premier League's most promising teenagers right now.

Now in the running for the Golden Boy 2024 award, there is not much of a limit to what he could achieve in the coming years. Hoping to follow in the footsteps of Scholes and the like, Mainoo needs to ensure to stay grounded amid his rise to widespread stardom.

At the time of writing, the 2005-born ace has nine international caps for England, has chalked up 35 appearances for his club’s senior side and has two trophies - the 2022/23 Carabao Cup and the 2023/24 FA Cup - under his belt. But, for Mainoo, it’s merely just the start.

All statistics per WhoScored.