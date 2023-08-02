Highlights David Beckham's right foot was legendary, with precise free-kicks and pinpoint passing.

Ryan Giggs' magic left foot and vision made him a key player for Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo's aerial ability and heading skills often go unnoticed, but he is among the best in the game.

Over the years, Manchester United have seen some of football's greatest-ever players come through the doors of the club. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Eric Cantona and George Best have all worn the team's shirt at one point or another.

In fact, there are few Premier League teams who can boast the impressive alumni that the Red Devils can, which makes this recent Paul Scholes challenge all the more interesting.

In an activity for the Red Devil's official club website, the former midfield maestro was tasked with creating the perfect footballer, using attributes from nine former United players. Considering some of the names he's lined up alongside, Scholes had plenty of talent to choose from, and the end result is pretty impressive.

If this footballer was real, the Ballon d'Or would be a wrap for the next decade at least. Here's how Scholes built the perfect player.

What Scholes said: “His free-kicks, his corners, his set-pieces, his passing - brilliant. Stylish to watch, a brilliant right-foot, he could put it anywhere he wanted to.”

Very few footballers have ever been as highly regarded with their right foot as David Beckham was during his career. The former United man was synonymous with his wand of a right foot and was considered lethal with it.

Becks struck fear into his opponents whenever he stepped up to take a free kick, regularly firing them into the top corner, and it was all down to the unearthly ability he possessed in his right foot.

What Scholes said: “When dribbling, that ball stuck to his foot. I don’t think he was somebody who wanted to use his right foot that often, but he was capable of doing so. But his left foot, again, it was his weight of pass, his vision, set-pieces.”

Over the last 30 years, no United player has given more to the club than Ryan Giggs did throughout his career and even after he hung his boots up.

The Welshman was a talisman for the club and his longevity in the side was unlike anything we'd ever really seen before. His magic left foot was largely responsible for that, with Giggsy regularly tormenting defenders down the left flank of the pitch. The winger is one of the most decorated players in United history, and his unbelievable left foot was largely responsible for that.

It's hard to imagine he'd have continued to produce on such a high level so late into his career if he wasn't blessed with that magic left foot. A player with Beckham's right foot and Giggs' left is just about as lethal as it gets.

Header - Cristiano Ronaldo

What Scholes said: “I would probably go with Cristiano. Not many people give him credit for that. I remember one goal he did score - Roma away - he’s on the penalty spot and he leaps from the edge of the box. It was like a Michael Jordan jump and he smashed it in with his head.”

Considering how immense Ronaldo has been throughout his career, and how highly regarded he is by fans and peers alike within football, his heading ability is actually something that's gone surprisingly under the radar over the years.

Known for his dazzling footwork, the Portuguese star is just as effective in the air and was regularly seen leaping far beyond his opponents during his heyday, scoring some really powerful headers over the years.

It might not be something he's necessarily known for, but Ronaldo is still one of the best headers in the game.

Pace - Marcus Rashford

What Scholes said:“I don’t think there’s many quicker than Marcus, is there? Andy Cole as well in tight little areas where he had to sprint and really have an eye for a goal. I think Luke Shaw is rapid as well, I think he’s really quick, but I think in forward areas, I would probably have to choose Marcus. He can go past a man either way with that speed and pace, and it definitely helps you.”

United have seen several players with blistering pace grace the pitch at Old Trafford over the years, but none have quite used it as effectively as Marcus Rashford going forward.

The Englishman has regularly skipped past defenders with ease, bursting down the flanks as he drives forward. It's almost impossible to defend against Rashford, who just flies past anyone standing in front of him.

Last year saw the 25-year-old have the best season of his career, with 30 goals in all competitions and his unearthly pace played a huge role in his lethal success.

Tackling - Nicky Butt

What Scholes said: “I would probably go with Nicky out of everyone, he was one of the hardest tacklers I’ve ever seen. I remember one my first games - Newcastle away, and we were young playing in the League Cup. They had a big centre-half, Darren Peacock, and he came running through and Nicky met him head on and the noise I heard, I thought it was four broken legs. Nicky was such a tough tackler, he wasn’t afraid of anything.”

Considering some of the incredible defenders that have worn a United shirt over the years, including Rio Ferdinand, Gary Neville and Nemanja Vidic, Scholes picking Nicky Butt's tackling when creating the perfect player is a testament to just how tough and effective the former midfielder was.

As far as tough tackling goes, there were few who relished in a crunching challenge on the scale that Butt did, and it didn't matter who was in front of him, no attacker had it easy trying to get past the Englishman.

Finishing - Ruud Van Nistelrooy

What Scholes said: “That’s easy, Ruud. Although we had some brilliant finishers, don’t get me wrong: Coley, Teddy, Ole, what a finisher. But I always felt Ruud took chances as if it were the last chance he was ever going to have in his life. He was ruthless, so I would go for Ruud.

“If we won 5-0 and he hadn’t scored he would be annoyed, if we had got beat 5-1 and he had scored, he would be quite happy. He lived for scoring goals, I loved that about him.”

There have been very few footballers ever that possessed the finishing ability that Ruud Van Nistelrooy had during his career. The forward could seemingly find the back of the net from just about anywhere, and it led to some seriously prolific seasons at United.

The Dutchman was a goalscoring machine at Old Trafford, having scored less than 24 goals in a season just once at the club, and it was due to his elite finishing ability. Sure, his excellent positioning and knack for getting into the right positions at the perfect moment certainly played a part, but his trait for finding the back of the net from anywhere was ultimately responsible.

Strength - Jaap Stam

What Scholes said: “An absolute beast, animal of a man. Loved playing with him and they probably don’t get the credit they deserve, these defenders, because if you’re at United it’s all about scoring goals and entertaining.

“When you’re a midfield player, especially my type of midfield player - I just wanted to think about scoring goals, I didn’t have to defend when you had Jaap and people like Rio Ferdinand, Ronny Johnsen. They were so good one on one, they just took the ball off the centre-forwards and we all know the power and strength Jaap had. Not just defensive, he used to spring forward as well.”

He might not have been at the club for very long, but the impact Jaap Stam had on the side and the Premier League as a whole during his three years in England is undeniable.

The centre-back's combination of tough tackling and incredible strength cut an imposing figure for just about any attacker that came to Old Trafford as he was guaranteed to cause them problems. Known as one of the toughest defenders in the sport, Stam's power set him apart from other centre-backs, and he was an absolute beast that is still fondly remembered by United fans even now, over two decades after his exit.

Skills - Cristiano Ronaldo

What Scholes said: “It would have to be Cristiano I suppose, when he first came he frustrated me at times, don’t get me wrong, but to see someone with that ability and the way to handle the ball. The skills and the brilliance that went with it. We can all have skills but unless it's effective, he was effective. He was doing it to beat a man and hopefully create something. ”

The only player to make this list twice, Ronaldo's skills with the ball at his feet simply can't be denied. The Portuguese legend has always been electric carrying the ball up the pitch and has a bag of tricks so deep it's almost impossible for defenders to guess what he's intending to do.

First bursting onto the scene as a youngster, Ronaldo was known for his flashy, style-over-substance approach to football, but as he got older, he actually learned to use his magnificent trickery to improve his own output, and it led to him becoming one of the greatest footballers of all time.

There's no one more skilful than Ronaldo, so adding that trait to any player would significantly improve them.

Vision - Bruno Fernandes

What Scholes said: “Bruno I would have to say. We had a lot of good players in my team - Giggsy’s vision was brilliant, David Beckham, but now I think it’s close between Eriksen and Bruno. I think what Bruno has been doing for a couple of years now is he sees everything on a football pitch. He plays in that position and he’s actually played a bit deeper.

“I love him in that role, I’m not sure it’s a role he would do year after year. I think he would like to get back into that no. 10, but yeah I think his vision is brilliant. He’s not afraid to lose the ball, we all say at United, you have to be prepared to take risks, he’s prepared to do that and we all know the ability he’s got.”

The only man Scholes has turned to who still plays for United, Bruno Fernandes has been a revelation at the club since he arrived in January 2020.

It's a true testament to how good the Portuguese man has been that Scholes has picked his vision to create the perfect player, despite having never played alongside the 28-year-old himself. In fact, Fernandes is the only man that the Englishman has chosen that he never actually played with.

Fernandes has been both a prolific goalscorer and superb playmaker during his time in Manchester, and it's largely down to his elite vision. No one reads the game quite like he does, allowing him to take advantage of any situation to help the Red Devils.