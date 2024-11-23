During his 19-year spell as a Manchester United player, Paul Scholes faced a whole host of teams across the globe. But when asked to recall which ground was the most intimidating during an interview, he picked a stadium relatively close to Old Trafford - Leeds United's Elland Road.

Widely regarded as one of the best English midfielders to ever play the game, there was relatively little that would bother Scholes on the pitch, with him typically unflappable in the face of adversity. That quality, along with his exceptional passing range, helped United claim 11 Premier League titles with him in the engine room.

Nevertheless, Scholes admitted that trips to Leeds were always especially hostile for those donning the famous red strip. In an interview back in 2018, the former midfielder revealed exactly why he believed the atmosphere at the historic stadium was so good.

Scholes Named Elland Road as Stadium With Best Atmosphere

United legend labelled rival fans as 'absolutely mental'

Speaking to beIN Sports as part of England's World Cup coverage back in 2018, via Sports Joe, Scholes was asked if there was a ground he'd played at during his career which he believed had a better atmosphere than every other stadium. While he said that United players all enjoyed upsetting rival supporters away from home, he admitted that Elland Road was different to the rest.

"We loved going to places where everyone is baying for blood. "It’s brilliant. You’d go to Leeds, I know it’s on a domestic point of view… (they were) psychopaths! Absolutely mental fans."

Scholes isn't the only former United player who thought a trip to Leeds was especially tasty for the squad. Former captain Roy Keane, known for his hardman persona and no-nonsense approach, also said that Elland Road was the 'most hostile' stadium he played at during his illustrious career as a player.

Scholes' Record Against Leeds United

Midfielder enjoyed a decent record against United's fierce rivals

The reception United players received from the Whites faithful is made somewhat understanding given the fierce rivalry between the two clubs. But it was Scholes who typically emerged the victor against the former Premier League side.

During his time as a United player, Scholes would get 10 wins over Leeds, with a total of 16 matches being played between the two. The Yorkshire-based club would only register two wins by comparison, which came in Scholes' first game against them during the 1995/96 season and then during the 1997/98 term, where they lost 1-0 away from home. That being said, just three of the midfielder's wins would come away from home.

Paul Scholes' Record vs Leeds United Games Played 16 Wins 10 Draws 4 Losses 2 Goals scored 2 Assists 2

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The team that Scholes had the most joy facing was Tottenham Hotspur, with him beating Spurs 23 times in 30 meetings.

Although he would continue playing until 2013, Scholes' final game against Leeds would come in February 2004, with the maestro scoring during a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford. They were relegated from the top-flight and would spend 13 years in the Championship.

