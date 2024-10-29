Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has suggested that, amid the club’s search for the ideal Erik ten Hag successor, Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim should be snubbed in favour of former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, who is currently out of work.

After a torrid start to the 2024/25 campaign, both domestically and on the European front, Ten Hag was sacked by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS-led team on Monday following the Red Devils’ 2-1 defeat to West Ham United.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ten Hag lost 31.8% of his Premier League games – the second-worst of any manager in the post-Ferguson era.

Amorim, linked to the Liverpool job in the summer and earmarked by Manchester City to become Pep Guardiola’s eventual replacement, has emerged as the front-runner to be Old Trafford-bound. The 39-year-old’s move to Old Trafford from Sporting – a club whom the Red Devils have a great relationship with – is reportedly ‘close to being finalised’.

Scholes Favours Move for Zidane Over Amorim

'Manchester United should have the very best in class'

Scholes, however, has questioned his suitability to oversee such a mammoth job. Speaking to the official Premier League website about Manchester United’s managerial hunt, the midfielder-turned-pundit said: “Amorim is an interesting one. But, again, that is a risky one.

We all know the style of play. [Amorim] plays really good football,” the Salford City co-owner continued. “We’ve been talking about him for City, that obviously tells you something about his pedigree.”

“Most of these managers, they’ve been at clubs where the expectation probably is not as high. I look at Thomas Frank and I see that. He might be a very capable manager for Manchester United but expectations are not [at Brentford] what they are at Manchester United.

Scholes, widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in English top flight history, also suggested that now-England chief Thomas Tuchel was near the top of his preference pile before agreeing a deal with the Three Lions.

“I was a big Thomas Tuchel fan but obviously that’s gone,” Scholes added. “He’s managed elite clubs, he’s won big trophies with big clubs. I think [Ten Hag’s replacement] needs to have experience at an elite football club."

Suggesting that the 20-time English champions should be shooting for the stars given the sheer size and stature of the club, Scholes suggested that Zidane – who won three Champions League crowns on the bounce with Los Blancos and has been labelled as 'special' by Marcelo – would now be his primary choice.