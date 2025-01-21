After a hodgepodge start to Ruben Amorim’s reign at Old Trafford, former midfielder-turned-pundit Paul Scholes has implored the Portuguese tactician, 39, to sell a grand total of eight players in a scathing assessment of the Red Devils.

Amorim, regarded as one of the best young managers in world football, has won just seven of his first 15 outings in charge of an out-of-sorts Manchester United, who are now sitting 13th in the table as all 20 clubs enter the business end of the season.

Taking over from Erik ten Hag, who was dismissed following a controversial 2-1 loss to West Ham United, the former Sporting CP custodian promised to bring an attractive brand of football – in the form of 3-4-2-1 – to the Theatre of Dreams.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have now lost six home games in the Premier League – the highest total from their opening 12 home matches since 1983/84.

He has the enviable task of bringing the glory days back to the Old Trafford-based outfit and Scholes – who is commonly regarded as one of the best midfielders in Premier League history – has urged him to go through with a mass exodus.

Yet to sign a player to his discretion, much has been made of the players that Amorim and his entourage have at their disposal, given a large chunk of his squad were given the green light by the likes of Ten Hag, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and even Jose Mourinho.

Scholes, who has now turned his hand to punditry post-retirement, spoke to TNT Sports and played a game of ‘Keep or Sell’ in regard to Amorim’s roster, which includes the likes of Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho.

Related Ruben Amorim's Furious Dressing Room Antics After Man Utd 1-3 Brighton The Portuguese tactician was not afraid to show his feelings in the aftermath of his side's 3-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Not afraid to pull any punches when addressing the sorry state of affairs at the 20-time English champions, a club he played 714 times for during his career, and name-dropped eight players that Amorim should consider selling in order to succeed.

In favour of summer acquistion Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez being offloaded, he also suggested that Luke Shaw – the club’s longest-serving player, having signed from Southampton in 2014 – should firmly be on Amorim’s chopping block.

Midfield duo Casemiro, 32, and Mason Mount, 26, are both yet to find a comfortable place in Amorim’s regime – and, as such, Scholes believe that the duo of big-money signings should be included in the club’s impending changes.

Close

He also believes that the time is up for Antony, who looks poised to sign for Real Betis on loan, and an out-of-favour Rashford, who is admired by the likes of Barcelona. Joshua Zirkzee was also a staple part of the ‘sell’ category.

From the names that were put to him, the Ginger Prince suggested that only Mainoo, Garnacho and Andre Onana – despite his recent mistake against Brighton – were worthy of donning the fabled Manchester United strip moving forwards.

In order to comply with the Premier League’s financial regulations, it may be that Manchester United will have to offload those deemed surplus to requirements before getting deals for the likes of Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu over the line.