Key Takeaways Manchester United's 1999 treble win was one of their greatest achievements ever as a club.

However, Paul Scholes has revealed that he was initially embarrassed to join in the celebrations after the Red Devils beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League final.

Scholes still embraced the celebrations later, enjoying several days of partying, after initial reluctance, and went on to lift the European trophy again in 2008.

Manchester United secured their first and only treble in 1999, completing a sensational comeback against Bayern Munich in Barcelona in the Champions League final, in what was a historic night for the north-west English club.

Sir Alex Ferguson's men fell behind in the first half courtesy of a sixth minute Mario Basler free-kick. Despite piling on the pressure in the second 45 minutes, it looked as though the chance to secure three trophies that season was going to pass the Red Devils by, before two goals in extra-time, from Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, reversed their fortunes in dramatic circumstances.

Inevitably, joyous scenes of jubilation flooded the Camp Nou pitch, with match winner Solskjaer mobbed by his teammates. The likes of David Beckham, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs, Dwight Yorke, Andy Cole and Gary Neville joined the party with the Norwegian goalscorer, celebrating their unique achievement.

However, one man who reluctantly rejoiced with the rest of Ferguson's star-studded ensemble was a pivotal player who had played no part in the memorable final. Paul Scholes, watching on from the sidelines as he was suspended for the encounter, after getting booked in the semi-final against Juventus, took part in the ensuing celebrations, but has revealed he was embarrassed to do so.

Scholes Says he was Embarrassed to Celebrate Treble Win

He said it didn't feel like he'd won it

Having wrapped up the Premier League title and the FA Cup over the ten days prior to the historic night in Barcelona, United travelled to Spain knowing they could achieve something no other English club had achieved - winning a treble involving Europe's most prestigious competition.

Their chances of managing this feat were dented by the absence of two key men; Scholes and Roy Keane were ruled out through suspension, having both received yellow cards in United's second leg victory over Juventus at the Stadio delle Alpi. This created space for Jesper Blomqvist to start in midfield, with the aforementioned duo watching on as United narrowly beat a strong Bayern side.

Speaking to Nicky Butt, who started the game, on the new Football's Greatest Eras podcast, Scholes revealed his reticence to initially celebrate the triumph:

"We didn't want to do it (celebrate). I think Roy would be the same, wouldn't he? When you look back, you think, "Did you win that Champions League?" and it didn't really feel like it. I think you have to be involved in the final. You have to at least be part of it somehow to actually feel like you warranted the medal. "But, look, it was a nice gesture from the lads, of course (to get Scholes and Keane on the pitch). It's something you expect from team-mates, of course you do, but it was slightly embarrassing."

Despite not being in a party mood right on full-time, Scholes admitted that this didn't continue for long, as he was quickly swept up in the jubilation and enjoyed a celebration with his teammates that lasted for several days:

"I think from that minute we got into the party downstairs, I think that was a two-day party bender, wasn't it? We got a flight from Manchester, and we're still walking around Barcelona at half seven in the morning the day after, with my dad and his mate, because Claire couldn't come because she was pregnant with Aaron. So, she was ready to give birth. "So, my dad and his mate came, Macca, and we were in a bar just around the corner from the Arts Hotel. It was like on a bit of a beach, a bit of a coastal bit. We sat there at half seven in the morning, and we're flying in two hours."

Scholes Had No Shortage of Medals

The midfielder won the Champions League in 2008

At the time, whilst certainly an important piece in Ferguson's treble winning side, one of the best teams in English football history, Scholes perhaps wasn't the absolutely indispensable piece in United's team that he'd go on to be. The Englishman, who netted 11 goals in 51 appearances in all competitions in 1998/99, started the semi-final second leg against Juventus on the bench, and Ferguson often favoured the likes of Butt and Keane at the heart of the Manchester side's midfield over the ginger-haired playmaker.

Thus, maybe some of the reluctance to let himself go at full-time was prompted by the feeling of not being an ever-present integral piece of the jigsaw at that point. However, the midfielder, labelled as the most intelligent British footballer of all time, would have no shortage of further opportunities to immerse himself in wild celebrations.

Winning eleven league titles, Scholes went onto lift the Champions League again in 2008, in a campaign in which he played a prominent role. Scoring the goal against Barcelona that sent the Red Devils to Moscow to face Chelsea in the final, he started the all-English showdown and lasted 87 minutes before being forced off with a shoulder injury.

Paul Scholes' Career Statistics Appearances 713 Goals 153 Assists 81 Honours Premier League x11, FA Cup x3, League Cup x2, Champions League x2, Intercontinental Cup, Club World Cup, Community Shield x5