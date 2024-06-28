Highlights Scholes has criticised Wright's suggestion to play Saka at left-back in order to get Palmer on the pitch.

Southgate faces challenges in optimising England's squad, including left-back and midfield positions.

Scholes also called out England ace Declan Rice for taking too many touches in the engine room.

Much has been made of former players and their comments on the current England squad and Paul Scholes’ latest message directed at Ian Wright, who has suggested playing Arsenal star Bukayo Saka at left-back, has gone viral.

Getting the best out of the England players has been something that Gareth Southgate and Co have struggled to do thus far in Germany and, despite topping Group C, the Three Lions have flattered to deceive against Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia.

Up next for Southgate and his entourage in the knockout rounds is a well-drilled Slovakia side and from the wings, to central midfield to left-back, the Euro 2020 finalists have plenty of issues to address if they are to bring glory home.

‘They’re afraid he’s gonna be left out for Palmer’

While working for ITV, the ex-Match of the Day pundit, Wright, suggested that in order to get Cole Palmer, one of the best left-footed talents in the competition, into the team, Saka could be reverted to the left-hand side of the back four - a position he is familiar with.

“I saw a stat about Kieran Trippier being our second most productive player, touches and passes. I’m thinking, how are we going to get Palmer into the team if that’s the case? With how naturally left-sided Saka is, could you maybe put Saka at left back, and put Palmer on the right? Simply because we need to get some balance and fluidity in the game.”

The midfielder-turned-pundit, who won 11 Premier League titles during his playing days, called out Wright indirectly following the aforementioned comments about the Gunners’ current star boy, Saka.

Posting on his Instagram story, Scholes ridiculed Wright - who he called ‘Arsenal legend’ - for suggesting that Saka should return to left-back in favour of having Palmer on the right wing.

“Making me p*** these Arsenal legends trying to get Saka in at Left Back because they’re afraid he’s gonna be left out for Palmer.”

Whether Southgate will listen to Wright and proceed with an unorthodox plan in the Round of 16 remains to be seen but Saka puts together a compelling case to be considered given that Luke Shaw is nursing an injury.

During his breakthrough to Arsenal’s senior team, the Hale End graduate did, in fact, start out as a left-back but has since developed into one of the nation’s finest wingers around. It would be a risky move - but one that could turn out to be a masterstroke.

Scholes Slams Declan Rice

He, however, praised Foden, Mainoo and Bellingham

Another area in dire need of sorting is the centre of the park. Former West Ham United skipper Declan Rice is the non-negotiable pick but who partners him is still up for discussion, with inevitably tougher tests lying ahead.

Conor Gallagher and Trent Alexander-Arnold have both endured - but Kobbie Mainoo’s 45-minute cameo against Slovenia means he should now be the leading candidate to line up alongside the Arsenal ace.

The former midfielder, nicknamed ‘The Ginger Prince’, also took to Instagram to display his disgruntlement over Rice and the amount of touches he tends to take for England.

“Mainoo will make you play, Foden and Bellingham will win you games, think forward and take less touches pls Dec. Laters.”

Scholes, one of the best Premier League midfielders of all time, also suggested that the addition of Manchester United graduate Mainoo could flip England’s fortunes on their heads, while the combination of Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham would win them games.

Rice, Mainoo, Bellingham, Foden - Euro 2024 Stats Statistic Rice Mainoo Bellingham Foden Minutes 270 49 266 248 Goals/Assists 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Pass success rate (%) 92.6 97.2 91.8 90.3 Tackles per game 2.7 0.5 1.3 0.7 Dribbles per game 1 0 2.3 2 Overall rating 7.02 6.16 7.18 6.87