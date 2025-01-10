Manchester United icon Paul Scholes once described one of his former teammates as a 'lunatic' and labelled him as someone who was 'moody' during training, despite the fact they went on to become an integral part of the Red Devils' success. Scholes, who is one of the greatest midfielders in the Premier League era, played with no shortage of talent during his time at Old Trafford.

From David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, the list of incredible superstars that the deep-lying playmaker got to line up alongside is almost endless. However, one defender in particular made a lasting impression on Scholes, who revealed exactly what they were like on a day-to-day basis.

Scholes Calls Nemanja Vidic a Lunatic in Training

The pair played together between 2006 and 2013

As per The Mirror, Scholes revealed that the man in question was Nemanja Vidic, with the Serbian being handed the lunatic tag from his former teammate who claimed the defender was made for English football:

"In training, he could be a bit moody and a nuisance in the box especially but a great centre half. He was perfect for English football he could head the ball, tackle. he was great, a really good player. "I was fairly good at tackling. It was all calculated. I was just getting people back. That's all I was doing. I never instigated. If someone got me, there's a chance I'd get them back. Vida [Vidic] had some tackles in the box, he could be a lunatic."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Vidic and Scholes played 148 games together at man united, averaging a points per game total of 2.23.

After suffering from a horror start in his United debut, Vidic went on to become a pivotal part of Sir Alex Ferguson's last great United team from 2006 to 2009. He was also club captain by the time the famous manager won his final Premier League title. It wasn't just Scholes that the notorious hardman made an interesting impression on either, as Ben Foster once claimed that the Serbian was one of the most horrible 'scariest' players he had ever played with.

