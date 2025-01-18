Paul Scholes has revealed that Ruud van Nistelrooy is the best striker he ever played alongside during his career. The midfielder spent all 19 years of his career under Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, making 714 appearances in which he found the back of the net 153 times, and assisted a further 83 goals. As such, he has been hailed as one of the greatest players to have ever put on the red jersey of Man United.

During his time at Old Trafford, he was instrumental in the Red Devils winning 26 trophies, including 11 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues. He plied his trade and became known for his exceptional vision and range of passing, which were more often than not on the money with pinpoint precision every single time.

Scholes was fortunate enough to play with some of the greatest strikers Man United have ever had throughout his career, including Andy Cole, Dwight Yorke, Eric Cantona and the club's record goalscorer, Wayne Rooney. But he didn't form as strong of a connection on the pitch with them as he did with Dutch star, van Nistelrooy.

Scholes Named Van Nistelrooy As His Favourite Striker To Play With

He felt the two shared a 'great connection'

Although he played alongside many Man United greats during his lengthy career, Scholes told BBC Sounds on an episode of 606 Savage Social that there was one player who he felt he had a much stronger on-pitch connection with than anyone else.

Speaking of van Nistelrooy, Scholes went on to state that the two shared a knowing of where each other would be on the pitch, and that he knew where to play the ball forward to give his Dutch teammate the best chance of scoring.

"That's an easy one. I don't want to disrespect any of the other forwards - because I've played with some amazing players, especially at United. Andy Cole, Dwight Yorke, Ole Gunnar [Solskjaer] at the time, but I always thought I had the best connection with Ruud van Nistelrooy. I played the season with him, and I think I scored 20 goals playing as a ten. I knew what he wanted, I knew the runs he'd make and where he wanted the ball. What a finisher. That man was just hungry. His life depended on scoring goals. He was the one I felt I had a great connection with."

Scholes and van Nistelrooy played just 165 times together, in which they recorded 16 joint goal participations, with the Dutchman only spending five seasons at Old Trafford. Nonetheless, he certainly made his mark on the club and in the English top flight, recording 95 goals and 14 assists in 150 Premier League appearances, winning both the Golden Boot and Player of the Season awards in the 2002/03 campaign.

As such, he is widely considered as being one of the greatest strikers in Premier League history. Perhaps nobody lived and breathed scoring like he did - it is just a shame that England didn't get to see more of him.

Ruud van Nistelrooy - Manchester United Statistics Appearances 219 Goals 150 Assists 29 Shots on Target Per 90 1.73

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBRef - accurate as of 16/01/2025.