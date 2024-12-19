Paul Scholes is one of the best midfielders in Premier League history. He was a force to be reckoned with in the middle of the pitch and played a pivotal role in Manchester United's dominance throughout the 1990s and 2000s. He was surrounded by incredible talent, but he also came up against some of the very best players in the world during his career.

Speaking to Man United's website ahead of his testimonial match in 2011, the Englishman picked a star-studded XI of footballers that he'd faced on the pitch over the years. Let's take a look at the team he picked.

Goalkeeper

Edwin van der Sar

While Edwin van der Sar is more known for his work as Scholes' teammate at Old Trafford, the two actually came up against each other during the Dutchman's time with Fulham. He was a consistently reliable figure between the sticks and left a lasting impression on the midfielder, who was thrilled when the Red Devils brought him in. Speaking about the shot-stopper, he said:

"A brilliant keeper who always did well when we played against him at Fulham, so I was delighted when he came to us. A great professional - we were lucky to have him!"

They ultimately went on to achieve great things together and Van der Sar is considered one of the best keepers in Premier League history, so it's easy to see why he's included.

Right-Back

Cafu

Regarded as one of the very best right-backs of all-time, Cafu was a forward's nightmare throughout his career. His exploits with Brazil were huge, and he shone for AC Milan. Having come up against Scholes for both, he made an impression and the Englishman spoke about his longevity being a testament to his talent:

"He had incredible stamina and a great engine that kept him going up and down the right for years. You don't play for Brazil for that long without being a brilliant player."

With two World Cups, a Champions League and a place in AS Roma's Hall of Fame just a handful of the full-back's incredible achievements, there aren't many better options for Scholes to have picked here.

Centre-Back

Paul McGrath

To some, this might be a surprise inclusion. Paul McGrath isn't as celebrated today or as recognised by younger audiences as some of the other defenders that Scholes faced throughout his career. Still, the Aston Villa man was a figure to fear during the Premier League's earlier years. He was as tough as they come and Scholes was all too aware of that:

"He scared me when I played against him. I was further forward back then and you could hear him coming up behind you! That, plus his ability, made him really tough."

McGrath also spent time at Old Trafford, but his tenure in the side came before Scholes emerged as a first-team star.

Centre-Back

Jaap Stam

Another former United man who impressed Scholes both during their time teaming together and beforehand as foes was Jaap Stam. The centre-back was one of the best in the world during the 1990s and eventually moved to Old Trafford in 1998. He ultimately only spent three years with the team before a major falling out with Sir Alex Ferguson sent him packing. Still, he more than made the most of his time in England. It was his career away from United that earned him a spot here, though. Scholes admitted he was much happier playing with Stam than against him:

"I preferred having Jaap on our team, to be honest, rather than facing him with Milan. He was tough, fast, a good reader of the game - everything a defender should be really."

Left-Back

Paolo Maldini

Few players have been quite as dominant in their respective roles as Paolo Maldini was for AC Milan and Italy throughout his career. He was a ferocious leader and an incredible defender over the years. Having operated at an elite level for nearly 25 years, he very rarely slowed down and Scholes doesn't just think he's one of the best defenders he ever faced, but one of the best ever, period.

"He won European Cups, Serie A titles and loads of major honours with Milan, plus he played in four World Cups. Probably one of the best defenders there has been."

Right-Midfield

David Beckham

As is becoming quite a trend, David Beckham spent a significant chunk of his career actually playing alongside Scholes for both England and United. The two came through the Red Devils' academy together and were the driving force behind the club's early Premier League success. He eventually moved to Real Madrid in 2003, though. After his Old Trafford departure, he faced off against his former comrade. Speaking about his old friend, Scholes said:

"It was strange to play against Becks after knowing him for so long. I think he kicked me, if I remember rightly, but he's been absolutely brilliant for years and been a top player."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David Beckham played 391 times for Manchester United

Centre-Midfield

Xavi

Few midfielders have earned respect or built a legacy quite like Xavi did during his time on the football pitch. The midfield maestro had a knack for always finding the right man and his vision in the middle of the park was on a level entirely different to anyone else. He formed one of the best partnerships of all-time alongside Andres Iniesta (more on him shortly) and was significant in one of the most dominant spells in Barcelona and Spanish history. Scholes is a big fan and credits Xavi for his role in what he believes was the best team he ever came across.

"He's been one of the best players in the world. His passion and vision are incredible, and he's at the heart of probably the best team I've played against [Barcelona]."

Centre-Midfield

Andres Iniesta

As one-half of the greatest midfield duo of all-time, it's no surprise to see Andres Iniesta selected alongside Xavi here by Scholes. The Spaniard was a force to be reckoned with throughout his career, especially during his time at Barcelona and the Spanish national team. He won just about everything there was to win during his time at Camp Nou and played a key role in United losing two Champions League finals.

"Like Xavi, Iniesta is top class and key to how Barcelona play. The same goes at international level with Spain, and not many players can say they've scored a World Cup-winning goal."

Left-Midfield

Rivaldo

Another former Barcelona player who had an impact on Scholes and left quite an impression was Rivaldo. The Brazilian was a magician on the pitch and on his day, he looked capable of just about anything. There was no defender he couldn't get the better of and during his time with the Catalan club, he came up against United and had Scholes in awe. Speaking about his incredible ability, the Englishman said:

"We played against Rivaldo when he was probably at his peak with Barcelona, and he was absolutely unbelievable. He could do anything."

That's high praise coming from someone of Scholes' calibre.

Attacking Midfielder

Zinedine Zidane

If you ask most football fans about the greatest attacking midfielders of all-time, you're almost guaranteed to hear Zinedine Zidane's name brought up, and he was picked by Scholes here. The Frenchman was electric on the football pitch and unlike anyone who came before or after him. He just had a way of doing the unthinkable and whether it was winning World Cups with his nation, or trophies like the Champions League and domestic league titles with teams such as Real Madrid and Juventus, he always knew how to win.

Scholes even described him as the best player he ever faced, a massive statement considering who he selected for his final spot in the XI.

"Probably the best player I played against. He made everything look really easy, and he was just top-class in everything that he did. You just couldn't get the ball off him."

Centre-Forward

Lionel Messi

Considered the greatest footballer of all-time by most nowadays, even back in 2011, it was obvious how incredible Lionel Messi was and Scholes was well aware of that. The two faced off in multiple Champions League finals and the Argentine regularly came out on top. He has been simply magnificent over the years and is still operating at a high level with Inter Miami to this day. He was great in 2011, but he only got better and the 2010s saw him rise beyond any other footballer to become the greatest ever. Scholes had an inkling that something like this might be coming:

"He's the best footballer in the world. It's scary to think that he could get even better."

He certainly did get better too.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 19/12/2024.