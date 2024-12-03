Paul Scholes won everything at Manchester United, including the UEFA Champions League twice, and is regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in the competition's history. The England icon's first European title arrived in 1999 as part of the Red Devils' unprecedented continental treble. Unfortunately, he missed his side's iconic 2-1 comeback victory over Bayern Munich in the final due to suspension.

However, Scholes was in Sir Alex Ferguson's team who prevailed over Chelsea in the 2008 Champions League final in Moscow. It was a night to remember for the veteran midfielder who had spent his illustrious career showcasing incredible playmaking abilities against many of Europe's big guns.

Many feel Scholes would have flourished as part of Pep Guardiola's Barcelona team, against whom he netted a screamer in the semi-finals en route to winning the Champions League in 2008. He might have also fancied himself in the Galactico-dominated Real Madrid team of the 2000s.

Those are the two teams the former 66-cap England international feels many of the most challenging European players he came up against during his career plied their trade for. He picked out five Champions League icons in a league of their own.

Scholes' Fearsome Five

The Man United legend named his top five Champions League opponents

Scholes collided with Barca eight times in Europe's elite club competition, and more often than not, was given a torrid time. He only managed one win and was on the losing side thrice. His extraordinary strike in the 2007-08 campaign in a 1-0 win is the only victory.

It is no surprise to hear that three Catalan legends feature in his top five Champions League opponents. He said on Sky Bet's The Overlap:

When we were trying to win Champions Leagues, those teams were ridiculous. It’s the same with England, the teams we had to come up against like France and Spain.

Barca weren't the only La Liga giants to give Scholes problems during his United career; Madrid were also a nuisance. He failed to beat Los Blancos in three games, losing twice, including a 3-2 defeat at Old Trafford, where he scored and assisted.

When asked to name the best opponents he came up against in the Champions League, Scholes highlighted both Spanish heavyweights in his top five. After agreeing upon Lionel Messi, Xavi and Andreas Iniesta, he added:

"Zidane...I love R9 [Ronaldo]. I know he’s a centre-forward, but Brazilian Ronaldo."

Lionel Messi cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players in Champions League history, including against United in two finals. He netted a glorious header in a 2-0 win over Scholes and the Red Devils in Rome in the 2009 final. He was also on target in a 3-1 victory over Sir Alex's Reds in the 2011 final.

Xavi and Andres Iniesta pulled the strings for the Blaugrana in midfield on both occasions with their spectacular playmaking abilities. They were easy-on-the-eye players, whom many compare to Scholes. Zidane, meanwhile, was the dominant midfield talent of the late 1990s and early 2000s, achieving glory with both France at the World Cup and Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Scholes also suggested Ronaldo Nazario was his fifth pick, and with good reason, given he was, for many, the world's most feared forward of the 21st century. The Brazilian was a goalscoring machine, and one of his most famous feats came against the Red Devils when he scored a hat-trick in a 4-3 loss.

Paul Scholes' Five Toughest Champions League Opponents Player Appearances Goals Assists Trophies Lionel Messi 163 129 45 4 Xavi 151 11 31 4 Andres Iniesta 130 11 29 4 Zinedine Zidane 80 14 30 1 Ronaldo Nazario 40 14 9 0

Scholes hailed a phenomenon by his best rivals

The Man United icon is held in high regard

Scholes was viewed as just as difficult an opponent by those he opposed in the Champions League during his trophy-laden career. Three of his fearsome five gave glowing verdicts of the 11-time Premier League champion and how talented he was.

Messi's development came at Barca's esteemed La Masia academy, and he claimed Scholes was used as an example in the academy's school of teaching. He said (via One Football):

At La Masia his name was mentioned a lot. He’s a teacher.

Scholes also wowed Messi's former teammate, Xavi, throughout his career, so much so the Spaniard claimed he was 'the best central midfielder' he'd seen over the last 15 to 20 years. It wasn't just Barca stars who were astounded by Scholes' abilities, as Madrid's Ronaldo Nazario also lauded a member of the Class of '92 by saying, 'he’s the phenomenon'.