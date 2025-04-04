Paul Scholes scored goals galore during his illustrious career, during which he spent 19 years entertaining Manchester United fans with his sensational footballing IQ. He received praise from around the footballing world, including Pep Guardiola and Thierry Henry, who rated him higher than his longtime playmaking Premier League rivals Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard.

The iconic former English midfielder played with players who possessed larger-than-life personalities. Rio Ferdinand was a regular prankster, hosting his own TV series, 'Rio's World Cup Wind-Ups'. Patrice Evra has been a comedian during and after his career, with several comedic social media posts and a catchy 'I love this game' phrase.

Scholes did not mention Evra or Ferdinand when asked to name his funniest teammate during his career. He recalled a story during his days in the 1999-treble-winning United team to Gary Neville to explain why Nicky Butt was the best joker.

Paul Scholes: Nicky Butt Was 'Funniest' Ex-Teammate

"He did some stupid stuff"