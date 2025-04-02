For many years, Paul Scholes patrolled the Manchester United midfield with great quality. He was so assured in the middle of the park, he helped the Red Devils win 11 Premier League trophies.

As such, he is regarded as one of the best midfielders to ever grace the division, with some even ranking him as the number one player for his position. However, to succeed, any footballer needs good teammates.

Central midfielders rarely play the role alone, and for most of his career, Scholes would have a partner by his side. While he had plenty of good ones, Michael Carrick and Roy Keane spring to mind immediately, there were others he did not gel so well with.

Paul Scholes Did Not Like Playing With Juan Sebastian Veron and Anderson

Claimed they didn't defend enough

Speaking to Gary Neville on The Overlap Xtra, the Englishman explained that some of his past midfielders partners neglected defensive work too much. He named Juan Sebastian Veron and Anderson as a pair who he simply could not work with, explaining:

"Yeah. Me and Veron were a disaster. "I think me and Anderson did it once. Just, no, it's not working, is it? "Just two lads who don't care about defending, don't know the [defensive] position that well."

He went on to then name Carrick, Keane and Nicky Butt as three players he enjoyed playing with as he felt there was more balance. It's interesting to note that the trio are predominantly defensive-minded midfielders, showing that Scholes liked the freedom to get forward more, knowing he had someone else around to provide a bit of protection in front of the backline. He noted:

"But it worked better with a Michael or a Roy or a Nicky. "They were brilliant playing that position, they knew. I didn't know the position that well. I didn't play in the position that well, as you know."

Juan Sebastian Veron and Anderson at Man Utd

Both struggled at Old Trafford