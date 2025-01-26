Paul Scholes, by virtue of spending the entirety of his career at Manchester United, had the displeasure of facing a litany of Europe’s elite midfielders – including Patrick Vieira, Andres Iniesta and Frank Lampard – but he didn’t give it a second thought when quizzed about his toughest opponent of all time.

A classy operator of the highest regard, there were – and still are – very few footballers on the planet that could pick out a pinpoint pass as well as the Ginger Prince could and his repertoire, consisting of 11 Premier League titles, two Champions League crowns and four FA Cups, is mightily impressive.

When former Red Devils boss Sir Alex Ferguson was in need of a calming presence in the heat of the moment, he would often find himself relying on the English string-puller to strut across the pitch with relative ease. But, of course, that’s not to say that every game was plain sailing.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Scholes’ appearance tally of 714 is the third-most in Manchester United history – he’s behind Ryan Giggs (963) and Bobby Charlton (746).

While Scholes himself is often picked out by former professionals as one of the best to ever grace the middle of the park, the central midfielder-turned-pundit didn’t hesitate when asked to name who his toughest-ever opponent was. Keeping it short and sweet, the 50-year-old said:

It would probably have to be [Zinedine] Zidane.

A Ballon d’Or winner in 1998, Zinedine Zidane possessed the perfect blend of physicality and guile as he made gliding past opponents look like second nature. He was also a lethal finisher, as evidenced by that goal against Bayer Leverkusen in the 2001/02 Champions League final.

The feeling of admiration between the two former central midfielders is mutual. Marseille-born Zidane – who is the only manager to win three Champions League titles on the bounce – once hailed Scholes as the ‘greatest midfielder of his generation’.

My toughest opponent? Scholes of Manchester. He is the complete midfielder. Scholes is undoubtedly the greatest midfielder of his generation.

Between the 1997/98 campaign and Euro 2004, the two locked horns on seven different occasions across games for club and country. In terms of who holds the bragging rights: Zidane won three times, Scholes won twice, and they drew on two occasions as well.

At club level, the most important meeting between the pair, who are regarded as two of the greatest central midfielders since 1990, came in Manchester United’s treble-winning campaign in 1998/99. The Red Devils’ 3-2 win at the Stadio Delle Alpi set them up for a history-making night in Barcelona.

Scholes, however, did pick up a yellow card in their semi-final win over Juventus, which ruled him out of playing in the final against Bayern Munich. Their group stage clash at Euro 2004 – a 2-1 win for Zidane's France, in which the imposing midfielder scored twice – was also significant.