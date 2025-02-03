Paul Scholes, by virtue of spending the entirety of his career at Manchester United, had the pleasure of teaming up with a litany of the club's greatest-ever players – including Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Eric Cantona and Peter Schmeichel – but he didn’t give it a second thought when quizzed about his best teammate of all-time.

A master of midfield and still regarded as one of the finest English midfielders ever, Scholes was a key figure during Sir Alex Ferguson's reign, helping secure 11 Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and two Champions League trophies. Yet, there were times when those around him were, remarkably, even better.

Though Scholes undoubtedly took pride in his own ability to control the game with a trademark nonchalance, he never minded sharing the spotlight with a trusted teammate when it was necessary. But while presented with a question so difficult, the answer to who he enjoyed playing alongside most proved intriguingly straightforward.

Scholes Names Ryan Giggs As His Greatest-Ever Teammate

He shared the pitch with the Welshman more times than anybody else

When asked to name the best Manchester United player of all time, Scholes, now 50, opted to twist the question a bit, instead naming the best player he had the privilege of playing alongside during his 19-year stint at Old Trafford. He said:

"I could have said George Best, Bobby Charlton, and all these types of people. The best player I ever played with was definitely Ryan Giggs. He would have to be up there with the best players for Manchester United as well."

Scholes played 478 times with Ryan Giggs throughout his club career, combining for 24 goals together. Incredibly, this meant that 66.57% of all the midfielder's games for the Red Devils coincided with Giggs', and that perhaps makes it less of a surprise that the Ginger Prince chose the electric Welshman.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ryan Giggs is one of only 44 players to have made over 1,000 career appearances, having played a total of 1,027 outings for club and country.

Well renowned as one of the most consistent players in Premier League history, Giggs racked up 632 top-flight appearances between 1990 and 2014 to bring him to third in the all-time appearances list. During that timeframe, he scored 109 goals and assisted on another 162 occasions. Meanwhile, his tally of 13 Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and two Champions League mantles make him one of the most decorated footballers on the planet.

After life on the pitch eventually came to an end 10 years ago, Giggs became co-owner of Salford City, before then becoming a fairly successful manager for the Welsh National Team between 2018 and 2020. Since then, though, off-field controversies have stunted the 51-year-old's managerial career and the retired Wales international hasn't been involved in the beautiful game over the last five years.