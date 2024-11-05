Key Takeaways Paul Scholes has named the five best players he ever played against in the Champions League.

The legendary midfielder named three players from Pep Guardiola's famous Barcelona team of the late 2000s.

Two former Real Madrid Galacticos are also included on Scholes's list.

If there is a man who knows a thing or two about being one of the most talented players of his generation, it's Paul Scholes. The Manchester United legend is widely recognised as being one of the greatest midfield players to ever grace the Premier League and has even earned plaudits from some of the game's biggest stars.

During his trophy-laden career, Scholes picked up two Champions League titles as part of two of the most dominant teams in British history—the 1999 treble winners and the incredible 2007/08 side that beat Chelsea on penalties in Roman Abramovich's backyard. With such an impressive track record in European tournaments, the ex-England international is well-placed to cast judgement on who he thinks are the greatest players to have ever played in Europe's elite competition. In a recent appearance on The Overlap, the 49-year-old did exactly that - listing the five best players he ever faced up against in the Champions League during his career.

Lionel Messi

Champions League appearances: 163

No surprises for guessing Scholes's number one pick. Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is, in most people's eyes, the greatest of all time. Not only that, but the Argentine was also a crucial part of a Barcelona side that inflicted two defeats on United and Scholes in the Champions League final in 2009 and 2011.

Messi scored in both encounters to wrap up the wins for his team, but also won another couple of winners' medals in his career. The first came in 2006 as he was breaking through at Camp Nou when Frank Rijkaard led a team that included the likes of Ronaldinho to glory against Arsenal. His final victory came 10 seasons ago in 2015, beating Juventus 3-1 on the night.

Xavi

Champions League appearances: 151

Two other integral members of Pep Guardiola's incredible Barcelona team make the cut, starting with Xavi. The Spaniard has been vocal in the best of having learned a lot from Scholes, who he admired from afar while making his own waves in La Liga. Whatever he did take from the Englishman's game, he executed to perfection, as Scholes would commend the midfielder-turned-coach for his ability to dictate a game:

"They [Xavi and Iniesta] never give you time to tackle them. They always know where everyone is on the pitch and they know where the opposition are. You think you can get to them and before you know it they are gone. All of a sudden you're just running around in circles. "They were different players. Xavi was amazing at controlling a game along with Busquets."

Andres Iniesta

Champions League appearances: 130

Alongside Xavi is his partner in crime, Andres Iniesta. The now-retired midfielder played a slightly different role to his compatriot as he was given more licence to venture up the pitch and take opposition defenders on at his peak. The way in which he, Xavi, and Sergio Busquets were able to complement each other meant that Scholes had little hesitation in naming the trio the best midfield in European history. He added:

"The three of them were sensational. Iniesta was a little bit different because he could go past people. "I'm trying to think of that Real Madrid midfield with Redondo. Makelele as well was in that for a bit with Zidane and Figo. That is sensational but I think the Barcelona one is better than that."

Zinedine Zidane

Champions League appearances: 80

The man who believes Scholes is the best midfielder of their generation is another name that the former Red Devil couldn't help but single out for praise. Whether it was as part of a scarily good Juventus team in the late 1990s or as a member of the Galacticos heading into the early 2000s, Zinedine Zidane's poise and power was a combination that has never been seen in such shape or form since.

While just one Champions League medal seems sparse in comparison to the three names before him, that medal came from Zidane scoring one of the best goals in final history, only adding to the mythical status that surrounds the Frenchman.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zidane and Scholes faced off four times in the Champions League, with Zidane winning once, Scholes winning twice and the other game being a draw.

Ronaldo Nazario

Champions League appearances: 40

In terms of statistics, Ronaldo is perhaps the weakest link of the quintet that Scholes has chosen. However, in terms of impact on the game and recognition as one of the most talented players on the planet, the Brazilian is worthy of a spot on this list.

Though the former Barcelona and Inter Milan star never actually won the famous competition, he still produced plenty of magical moments. His hat-trick hero efforts at Old Trafford - a game that Scholes didn't actually feature in - remains one of the best Champions League performances of all time. The fact he never got his hands on the trophy is arguably one of the biggest tragedies in modern football history.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 05/11/2024.