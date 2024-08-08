Highlights Paul Scholes is worried about Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana ahead of the new season.

Onana endured a mixed first campaign as the Red Devils' first-choice stopper after joining the Old Trafford outfit from Inter Milan.

The Cameroonian said during United's pre-season tour of the United States that supporters should be prepared to see him take risks this season.

Onana made several mistakes in the first few weeks of the campaign and was particularly bad in the Champions League, with his errors effectively costing the Red Devils a place in the knockout stages of the competition.

Onana improved towards the end of the season but was far from faultless and United legend Scholes is concerned by the goalkeeper heading into the 2024-25 campaign.

What Scholes Said About Onana

'I worry to death about him'

Scholes told The Overlap: "I’ve heard a lot of Manchester United fans say how excited they are for the new season, I’m struggling with that. I still think there are areas of the pitch which are a problem for United. The new centre-back (Leny Yoro) has already got injured. Martinez was injured last season, Maguire was injured at the end of the season, Lindelof the same, no Varane this season. I still worry about the goalkeeper. The goalkeeper is a big concern for me. Even in pre-season with some of the goals he conceded. I worry to death about him."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only David Raya (16), Jordan Pickford (13), Bernd Leno (10) and Ederson (10) kept more clean sheets in the Premier League during the 2023-24 season than Andre Onana (nine).

Onana said during United's pre-season tour of the United States that supporters should be prepared for him taking plenty of risks in the new season. That will not go down well with fans who are hoping for stability in the position after a rocky couple of seasons with David de Gea and Onana between the sticks.

What Onana Told United Fans

Error-prone stopper vows to take risks

"I think it’s what you’re going to see this season because I will take a lot of risks," Onana said. "I can tell you in advance already. Be prepared because it’s going to be this season, trust me. I will enjoy it even more when this season starts.

"The best team in the world takes risks. Building from the back, recognising things, situations, when the opponent jumps one against one, or when they press with three or with four…

"So for me it’s important to recognise those kind of things and make the best decision for the team. I will take a lot of responsibility and I think my back is huge to carry it all, no? I think it’s gonna be nice this season."