Paul Scholes has revealed that he thinks Mark Bosnich is the worst signing in the history of Manchester United and savagely claimed the former goalkeeper couldn't even kick a football. Throughout the majority of the Premier League's 30+ year history, the Red Devils have been a dominant force situated near the top of the division. They've signed some incredible players over the years, such as Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo and Peter Schmeichel.

The last decade, though, has seen the club struggle and not just on the pitch. They've had a nightmare with recruitment, missing on more transfers than they've hit on since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. During Scholes' recent appearance on The Overlap, he was asked to name the best and worst signings in United's history. First, he called Rooney their best ever signing and there will be few who argue with that sentiment.

Then he was asked to name the worst player and while some of those in attendance named players like Antony, he surprisingly went further back to a time when Ferguson was still in charge and named Bosnich the worst signing in the history of the football club.

He also labelled him unprofessional

Following Schmeichel's United exit in 1999, the club was tasked with finding a replacement. It took several years before they truly found a gem in Edwin van der Sar and they had more than a couple of misses in between. One of those was Bosnich who was signed in 1999 after eight years at Aston Villa.

Things didn't work out, though, and the Australian spent just one year at Old Trafford. Listening to Scholes talk about the keeper, it's no surprise that the move wasn't a success. He labelled Bosnich as unprofessional and said he couldn't even kick a football.

"I thought he was a good keeper at Villa, but he came to us, he was so unprofessional. Honestly, it was ridiculous. In shooting practice, you normally have like 15/20 shots, after three shots he's knackered and I never realised, he couldn't kick a football. Honestly, I'd never seen anything like it. "We played Everton in the first game of the season and none of us picked up on it, but he couldn't even reach the halfway line. There was no wind. It was a perfect day."

On the topic of the worst signings in United history, Scholes pondered on Antony, Alexis Sanchez and Massimo Taibi, before ultimately settling on Bosnich.

Bosnich Had a Solid Premier League Career

He'd been a regular for Villa

Despite Scholes admitting that he thought Bosnich was the worst signing in United history, the Australian actually had a solid career in the English top flight with Aston Villa. He joined the midlands club in 1991 and remained with them until his move to Old Trafford in 1999. He played close to 250 games during his time at Villa Park and had established himself as a solid Premier League keeper.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mark Bosnich played 35 games for Manchester United

All that work was undone following his move to United, though, and after just one season, he left and moved to Chelsea. He only played five times in the league for the Blues across three years and left in 2003.

