Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has urged Martin Odegaard to "step up more" as Arsenal fell 15 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool following a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday evening. Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes put his side ahead just before half-time with a controversial free-kick, leaving the Gunners battling to salvage a point.

Mikel Arteta's men eventually found an equaliser with 15 minutes remaining, as Declan Rice fired in a powerful strike from distance. However, for much of the match, Arsenal struggled to break down United’s defence and lacked creativity in the final third. Club captain Odegaard has previously been urged to take charge in such situations against deep-lying defences, but Scholes believes that message hasn’t been emphasised enough.

Arsenal's injury crisis has undoubtedly played a role, with key players like Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Kai Havertz sidelined at a crucial stage of the title race. However, as the Gunners slip further behind Liverpool and face a likely third straight season settling for second-best, they have failed to make the most of their available resources.

Paul Scholes Slams Martin Odegaard After 1-1 Draw

The Arsenal captain hasn't stepped up when they have needed him

When Arsenal are in their groove, Odegaard is rightly considered one of the best midfielders in world football, but in recent weeks, evidence of that has been very scarce. This is the sentiment shared by Scholes at the weekend, who took some time to hail the Norway international before pointing the finger at his inability to change games by himself. He told Premier League Productions (see around 26:00 of the video below):

"Odegaard, again, was an influence on the team, but I think he needs to step up in these types of games, where you might just need the one goal, you might just need that bit of brilliance. We've seen people in his position - you think of [Kevin] De Bruyne, Phil Foden - they win games for you."

He added: "Martin Odegaard's a brilliant footballer, I love to watch him, [he's] technically gifted. But, at some point, he's got to come and win these games for his club."

Scholes' Opinions on Arsenal

He likened them to a mid-table Spanish side

Scholes continued his honest criticism of Arsenal by claiming that they look like a "mid-table, Spanish La Liga team". This comes after the 11-time Premier League winner suggested their playing style is attractive but lacks any substance to be successful. He added:

"They're like a mid-table, Spanish La Liga team with the way they play, but they got no substance."

Arsenal's last remaining shot at silverware this season seems to lie in the Champions League - a trophy that has long eluded them. However, after dismantling PSV 7-1 in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie, the north London side will be brimming with confidence about their chances of making a deep run in Europe’s elite competition.

The Gunners will travel to face PSV for the second leg this Wednesday before hosting Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday, hoping to keep their fading title hopes just about alive.