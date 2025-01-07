Paul Scholes says Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte is becoming an ‘untouchable’ under Ruben Amorim following their 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

The former Red Devils midfielder praised the Uruguayan international for his impressive performance at Anfield, where United secured a surprise draw against the Premier League leaders, ending their three-game losing streak.

Ugarte, who started alongside Kobbie Mainoo in midfield, was pivotal in United’s pressing game and transitions in the middle of the park, managing an 88% pass accuracy, completing four tackles and two clearances.

Speaking after the game, Scholes said Ugarte’s performance against Liverpool surprised him and commended the player for ‘growing in confidence’ after a slow start to life at Old Trafford:

“It has to be [Ugarte untouchable]. Mainoo is the best one alongside him once he’s fit. Ugarte is quality on the ball, he’s surprised me a little bit and he’s done better than I thought he would do when I watched him at PSG. “He’s really grown in confidence. He helped defensively as well as in the attack, and played with composure. At this point, the United midfield has to be him plus another.”

Ugarte appears to be settling into his United career following his initial £42m summer move from Paris Saint-Germain, having struggled to produce his best in his first couple of months under Erik ten Hag.

The 23-year-old is becoming a vital player for United under Amorim, with whom he worked at Sporting Lisbon and won the Portuguese League Cup in the 2021/22 season.

The Uruguayan international has started six of United’s last seven Premier League games, missing only their 2-0 loss to Newcastle last week due to suspension.

Man United are 14th in the league table after 20 games and will next face Arsenal in the FA Cup third round, before taking on Southampton in the Premier League next week.

The Red Devils are anticipating a busy January transfer window and are expected to offload multiple players, with Marcus Rashford and Antony considered available.

