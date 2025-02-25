Is Cristiano Ronaldo one of the best Manchester United players of all time? It’s a question worthy of a long debate, of course, but Paul Scholes – who turned out for the Red Devils on a whopping 716 occasions – believes that he doesn’t make the club’s top five.

A revered academy prospect in his early days, the Ginger Prince has Manchester United coursing through his veins. Then becoming one of the best midfielders in Premier League history, the humble string-puller won a throng of silverware with his boyhood club.

From none less than 11 Premier League titles to the solitary Champions League crown, he had the pleasure of lining up alongside a plethora of elite-level stars – from the likes of Wayne Rooney and David Beckham – throughout his career.

Alas, there was no room for the aforementioned Ronaldo when he was quizzed to name the five greatest Manchester United players of all time. But who did the engine room patroller-turned-pundit opt for from the club’s long line of talent over the years?

5 Eric Cantona

Manchester United appearances: 185