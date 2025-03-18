Paul Scholes has brutally shot down suggestions that Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe deserves a statue outside of St James' Park after guiding the Magpies to Carabao Cup success over Premier League leaders Liverpool. Goals from local boy Dan Burn and Alexander Isak helped secure a 2-1 victory and rewrote the wrongs of the 2023 final defeat to Manchester United.

The win saw Newcastle collect their first major domestic trophy since the FA Cup in 1955, ending their 70-year dry spell. While Howe's achievement may be enough to cement his legacy in club folklore, Scholes' reaction to immortalising him with a statue has caused a major stir.

Related Newcastle Player Blown Away by 'Unbelievable' Teammate v Liverpool Isaac Hayden gave a glowing assessment of one of Newcastle's heroes in their Carabao Cup win.

Scholes Suggests Newcastle Fans Are Overreacting to Carabao Cup Win

The former midfielder laughed at claims Howe deserved a statue

Close

Speaking on the latest edition of the Fan Debate on the Overlap YouTube channel, the question of whether or not Howe deserved a statue for his achievement on Sunday was put to Scholes and co-host Jamie Carragher. In response, the former Manchester United man openly laughed at the suggestion, before savagely downplaying the club's victory.

"You won the League Cup. F****** hell! Everyone tries to get knocked out of that all year."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Scholes won the League Cup twice as a Manchester United player.

Scholes did, however, give the Magpies some credit for their performance at Wembley Stadium, claiming that Liverpool never looked like winning the game and that Eddie Howe's team controlled proceedings from the very first whistle.

While suggestions of a new statue in Howe's honour may be a little premature, especially considering there were rumblings of the Englishman potentially facing the chopping block for being unable to take Newcastle back to the Champions League after leading them to qualification in his first full season in charge, fans have fired back at Scholes for his take on the celebrations.

Related Jamie Carragher Names Manager England Should Have Appointed Instead of Thomas Tuchel Thomas Tuchel hasn't even managed his first England game but Carragher thinks someone else should have got the job instead.

Fans Slam Scholes' Carabao Cup Take

Supporters are not happy with the pundit's attempt to downplay Newcastle's success