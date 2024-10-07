Paul Scholes has slammed Manchester United after veteran defender Jonny Evans was named Man of the Match after their 0-0 draw with Unai Emery’s Aston Villa in the Premier League. Neither side were able to grab a winner in their top flight encounter and the Red Devils now sit in a lowly 14th place.

With Erik ten Hag’s job seemingly on the line, it remained goalless at Villa Park with Bruno Fernandes’ free-kick, one that struck the crossbar, being the visitor’s only real chance at goal. Aston Villa's Jaden Philogene also had a chance to find the back of the net but his shot was blocked by Diogo Dalot.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Man Utd have failed to score a first-half goal in 6 of their 7 Premier League games this season.

After another summer full of heavy spending, the 13-time Premier League champions are struggling to find their groove again and, heading into the international break, are under copious amounts of pressure from the fans and boardroom bosses to improve.

Scholes Offers Damning Verdict on Man Utd

'That tells you something isn't right'

The respective signatures of Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro and Manuel Ugarte were all secured across the summer months as Ten Hag and Co looked to improve on last season - their worst ever finish of the Premier League era (8th on 60 points).

More interestingly, summer addition Matthijs de Ligt has flattered to deceive since arriving at Old Trafford and Evans and Harry Maguire were opted for ahead of the Dutchman and Lisandro Martinez, who both struggled in their Europa League encounter with Porto.

After the game against Villa, Scholes spoke about Evans' influence but slammed the Manchester-based outfit in the process: "He's 36... he just came to train with Man Utd, and then he's their best defender, that tells you something isn't quite right."

Scholes, one of the best central midfielders in Champions League history, also questioned the club’s recruitment strategy, per The Mirror, as he pondered over Ten Hag’s decision to start Maguire and Evans in the heart of defence rather than the likes of De Ligt and Martinez, who cost the club millions.

“De Ligt, £50m and he didn’t play him. Jonny Evans has come in at 36 years old instead of him. Martinez, Ten Hag brought him into the club. What’s he thinking today? Jonny Evans is playing, Maguire started, [Victor] Lindelof comes on before him. It’s just a recruitment mess really.”

Evans, 26, is a three-time Premier League winner with the club and was signed by Ten Hag in the summer of 2023. He then put pen to paper on a new one-year contract in the summer to extend his stay in Greater Manchester but, with the additions of Yoro and De Ligt, was earmarked as the club’s sixth-choice centre back.

Dimitar Berbatov Believes Man Utd Players Should be ‘Ashamed’

‘I am trying to find the right words here’

On punditry duty for Sky Sports, ex-Manchester United marksman Dimitar Berbatov also gave a scathing assessment of his former side’s performance, suggesting that every player younger than Evans should be ‘ashamed’.

“I am trying to find the right words here. Everybody on the pitch today should be ashamed because Jonny Evans is man of the match. Credit to him, he is 36. But everybody younger than him, next time, be better.”

Luckily for an under-fire Ten Hag and his men, the October international break has come at the perfect time with them in dire need of some rest and recuperation.

Man Utd - Next Five Fixtures Date / Time (BST) Opponent (H/A) Competition 19/10/24 Brentford (H) Premier League 24/10/24 / 20:00 Fenerbahce (A) Europa League 27/10/24 / 14:00 West Ham (A) Premier League 30/10/24 / 19:45 Leicester (H) League Cup 03/11/24 Chelsea (H) Premier League

When they return to domestic action, they welcome Brentford to Old Trafford before travelling to face Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce, who boast a midfield pivot of Fred and Sofyan Amrabat.