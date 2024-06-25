Highlights Paul Scholes gives his verdict to reports Conor Gallagher will start for England vs Slovenia.

The Chelsea player is set to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield on Tuesday night.

Scholes would prefer to see Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo start instead and explains his reasons why.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has issued a cutting response to the news that Conor Gallagher will replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield for England's final group game at Euro 2024 against Slovenia on Tuesday. Although the Three Lions have already secured qualification to the last 16 of the tournament, only a victory will ensure they finish Group C in first place.

In order to do so, it has been reported that Gareth Southgate is set to end his experiment of playing Alexander-Arnold in midfield by bringing in the hard-working Chelsea star in his place. However, former England international Scholes is clearly not a fan of the idea, judging by his latest social media activity.

Scholes Bemoans Gallagher's Inclusion in Starting XI

Legendary midfielder wants Kobbie Mainoo to feature

After news broke of Conor Gallagher's insertion into Southgate's starting line-up, Scholes posted a message via his Instagram story that read: "Why are we obsessed with energy when we should be obsessed with the brain." This comment appears to be in reference to the fact that the England manager has previously praised the Chelsea star's ability to press off the ball.

Like many England supporters, the 49-year-old has been an advocate for Manchester United teenager Kobbie Mainoo to be handed an opportunity from the start. Having enjoyed a remarkable breakout season for the Red Devils, the 19-year-old was rewarded with his first call up to a major international tournament.

However, Mainoo has been used sparingly in the opening two fixtures. He made a short cameo during the 1-0 win over Serbia and was an unused substitute in the disappointing 1-1 draw with Denmark. Scholes' belief is that the FA Cup final Man of the Match will provide more quality on the ball in order to break down what will be stubborn opposition, rather than utilising Gallagher's energy levels to protect England's own net.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only three other players covered more ground than Conor Gallagher during the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Scholes Explains Why Mainoo Should Start For England

Believes Mainoo would get the best out of Phil Foden

Speaking to TNT Sport, Scholes was asked whether Phil Foden was being played out of position on the left-hand side of Gareth Southgate's side. The iconic retired midfielder explained how Mainoo has the ability to help England bring the best out of Foden, commenting: "I don't really see him [Foden] as playing out of position. He can play on the left-hand side, he's done that for Manchester City loads of times. It's just having control of the ball in the middle of the pitch.

"If you don't have control of the ball in the middle, then he can't go wandering inside. He can't come into those positions where he is most dangerous. If Kobbie Mainoo came in, all of a sudden you have control. You have a player who makes your team play football. Sometimes it takes just one player to be able to do that.

"You think of Toni Kroos with Germany, he just makes them play football. Rodri with Manchester City and Spain. I think Kobbie Mainoo has got the ability to do that."

Statistics via the Premier League and correct as of 25/06/2024.