Highlights Paul Scholes' comments about Kobbie Mainoo after the FA Cup final have gone viral.

Scholes reserved special praise for the midfielder following Man Utd's shock 2-1 win over Man City at Wembley.

After breaking into the first team, Mainoo has become a standout player for United, earning a spot in England's Euro 2024 squad.

For many years now, the general consensus has been that Paul Scholes is the greatest Manchester United midfielder of all time. The Englishman played at a level that nobody at Old Trafford has been able to replicate. Even outside of the club, he's regarded as one of the best midfielders in Premier League history, regularly being compared to the likes of Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard in the never-ending debate over who was the best of the trio.

He's also been compared to various United midfielders in recent years, including Paul Pogba; however, there's never been any question that he was the best of the best to play in the middle of the park for the Red Devils. Following the emergence of the hugely promising Kobbie Mainoo, the young England international is the next prospect to draw comparisons to Scholes - and the United legend issued a very interesting response to this online.

Scholes Reserves Special Praise for Mainoo

Claims Mainoo was significantly better than he was aged 19

While the 2023-24 season wasn't particularly kind to United, and they took a huge step back in comparison to the previous campaign - finishing in their lowest position (eighth) since the Premier League was formed in 1992 - one shining moment from the year was the introduction of Kobbie Mainoo to the first team.

The youngster has been a major hit for United and that continued against Manchester City in the FA Cup final as the Red Devils beat their local rivals 2-1 to lift the trophy. Scholes was extremely impressed with what he saw from Mainoo, who got on the scoresheet, and took to social media to sing his praises with an eye-catching message.

"Read a few comparisons between me and this kid last week… don’t waste your time, he is 10 times the player I was at 19. Just love the way he receives the ball, the calmness, the awareness of what’s around him and of course big goals in big games. The boy is special… and he’s a f***ing Red… laters."

Scholes claims that United's new prospect is '10 times the player he was' at the same age and stressed how special a talent he thinks he is, as well as highlighting the areas of his game that he enjoys. From someone of Scholes' stature, that is extraordinarily high praise - but considering how Mainoo has performed this year, it feels earned.

Mainoo Burst Into the United First Team This Season

He's been one of the Man Utd's standout players

Having started off in United's academy, Mainoo worked his way up through the ranks and got his opportunity in the senior side in late 2023. The 19-year-old made the most of it too, quickly solidifying his place as a key figure in the side through a series of very impressive performances.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kobbie Mainoo has played 35 games for Manchester United, scoring five goals and creating one assist

His excellent form throughout 2024 so far has earned him a spot in Gareth Southgate's provisional England squad for Euro 2024, and he stole the show against City as the Red Devils won the FA Cup on Saturday. It seems as though the sky is truly the limit for the youngster and if he continues to develop and perform at the level he currently is, the future is very bright for both himself and United as a whole as a result.

