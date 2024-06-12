Highlights Paul Scholes has reacted to the news that Erik ten Hag will stay on as Manchester United manager for the 2024-25 season.

The ex-midfielder believes improvements are needed, but continuity is better than waiting for a new regime to settle in.

Players like Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial are leaving the Red Devils, meaning big changes are still to come at Old Trafford.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has given his reaction to his former employers' choice to keep Erik ten Hag as their manager for the 2024-25 season. The decision was made after a lengthy end-of-season review which had many feeling the Dutch boss' time was coming to an end.

After securing the FA Cup in the final game of the campaign, Ten Hag may have just saved his job after delivering perhaps the most disappointing Premier League season in the Red Devils' history. The club suffered many injuries throughout 2023-24 but suffered an underwhelming year after finishing in the top four and winning a trophy the season before.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United finished the 2023-24 Premier League season with a negative goal difference (-1). This is the first time they have done so since the competition's inception in 1992.

The news that the 54-year-old would remain in the Old Trafford dugout may have surprised some supporters, and their club icon has now stated his views on the decision. Scholes appears to back the choice to give Ten Hag more time.

Paul Scholes Reacts to Ten Hag News

He admits improvement is needed

He is no stranger to making his feelings known and the ex-Man United ace took to social media to let fans know how he felt about the reports that Ten Hag would be remaining in his role as manager. Scholes sent out a post on his Instagram story which read:

"Nice to wake up to this news although I did think [Crystal] Palace away felt like the end. Major improvements needed but at least we have a bit of continuity and don't have to wait for a new regime to settle in."

He would then go on to describe how the loyal United supporters have always had the manager's back: "Fans have given him and the players incredible support and deserve better...bye." Scholes doesn't mince his words and has expressed the need for things to head in the right direction, starting with the 2024-25 campaign. View his Instagram post below:

His joy at the decision is likely to be shared by many of the club's supporters, while some will remain sceptical about whether Ten Hag can turn the situation around. This is unlikely to be too much sympathy thrown in the manager's direction if things don't get off to a good start in the new season.

A Big Summer Ahead For Man United

Many players could leave the club

While the man in charge will remain the same, there could be a big change to the playing squad over the summer transfer window. Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial are confirmed to be exiting upon the expiry of their contracts, and adequate replacement will likely be targeted. The former, in particular, has been a key player during Ten Hag's reign at Old Trafford, and a top-class central defender will be required to replace the ex-Real Madrid man.

Meanwhile, there has been speculation over the future of club captain Bruno Fernandes in recent weeks. The Portugal international has stressed his desire to stay at the club, but it's not been confirmed he will be turning out in the famous red shirt at the start of the 2024/25 campaign. Left-back has also been a problem position in the past 12 months as both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have spent prolonged periods on the sidelines. A summer of change beckons.