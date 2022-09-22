Highlights Paul Scholes' subtle reaction to Steven Gerrard saying he never won a Premier League title is an all-time classic clip in Manchester United fans' eyes.

Paul Scholes and Steven Gerrard are unquestionably two of the greatest midfielders of the Premier League era. Many would argue that the pair are among the greatest midfielders in football history.

The former England teammates were different types of midfielders. Scholes would dictate the tempo of games, while Gerrard was the closest thing we'll probably see to a character straight from Roy of the Rovers.

However, Scholes undoubtedly has the edge when it comes to silverware. The Manchester United legend won a remarkable 11 Premier League titles during his illustrious career. Only Ryan Giggs (13) has won more.

Gerrard never managed to get his hands on the Premier League trophy during his long spell with boyhood club Liverpool. Despite that, the all-action talisman did inspire the Reds to glory in the 2005 Champions League and 2006 FA Cup finals, playing a starring role in both matches.

Scholes won the Champions League on two occasions but missed the 1999 final against Bayern Munich through suspension and was substituted before extra-time in the 2008 final against Chelsea. He also won the FA Cup on three occasions.

Gerrard is one of the very few players - perhaps the only player, in fact - who could still get into an all-time Premier League XI despite never getting a winners' medal. He was that special.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Paul Scholes scored 107 goals and registered 55 assists in 499 Premier League appearances. Steven Gerrard scored 120 goals and registered 92 assists in 504 Premier League matches.

Video: Scholes' Reaction to Gerrard Saying He Never Won League

The clip regularly goes viral on social media

But like a lot of Man Utd fans, Scholes couldn't resist a cheeky smirk to himself when Gerrard said he'd never won the league live on BT Sport (now TNT Sports) in 2017.

"For someone who hasn't won the league," Gerrard said, "I see it more as clever management and tactically spot on if you go on to win it." Viewers couldn't help but notice the cheeky smile on Scholes' face as Gerrard was speaking. Watch the footage below:

What Fans Have Said About The Clip

'Subtle but evil...'

The viral clip still regularly pops up on social media. It's an all-time classic clip in the eyes of United fans.

"Will never get old," one fan commented on X (formerly Twitter). "The calmness. The carelessness of that smirk." While another commented: "Subtle but evil."

Another fan said: "Can watch this a million times. So gold." And so on. You get the picture.

Steven Gerrard Was an Elite Player

The Scholes vs Gerrard debate continues to rumble on

Once again, though, it's important to outline that Gerrard was a magnificent player who provided Liverpool supporters with memories they'll cherish forever. Which of the two midfielders was the better player is purely down to personal opinion, but both were outstanding footballers in their own right.

What Man Utd and Liverpool fans would give to have a peak Scholes and prime Gerrard in their current squads. Imagine how much they'd both be worth in today's market. We're talking well over £100 million for both midfield legends.

Scholes Gave Honest Verdict on Debate

Admits he couldn't have done what Gerrard did at Liverpool

Scholes provided an honest, humble assessment of the age-old debate in 2023, admitting he couldn't have replicated what Gerrard did at Anfield between 1998-2015. On Gerrard, he commented: "He’s an athlete. I think he’s more of a match-winner. But, he was playing in a team where he probably had to be. I was more part of a team. He was more individual I think… I wouldn’t be able to do what he did at Liverpool.

“Whether he could’ve done it at United, I don’t know. But I don’t see why not. But I couldn’t have done what he did at Liverpool, no.”

Wayne Rooney, who played with both midfielders during his own illustrious career, recently expressed a similar opinion. He told Gary Neville on The Overlap: "I think Stevie could have come to United and be a top, top player and almost do what Scholes could do. Whereas I don’t think Scholesy could go and do what Stevie did at Liverpool."