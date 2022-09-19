Paul Scholes is one of the finest midfielders England has ever seen. The Manchester United icon had an incredible vision for a pass and was one of the best dictators of play in Premier League history.

Not only was he greatly appreciated by Man United and England fans throughout his playing days, but the playmaking midfielder often received high praise from his peers and fellow professionals.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Paul Scholes is England's 34th highest-capped player in history, having played 66 times for his nation.

Scholes was so good during one England training session that he received a guard of honour from his teammates. That’s according to Kieron Dyer, who represented the Three Lions on 33 occasions between 1999-2007.

Related England’s 25 Greatest Players of All Time Ranked by Fans Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, David Beckham and Wayne Rooney all feature as the controversial top 25 is revealed.

How Scholes Amazed Teammates in England Training

Kieron Dyer recalled the incident

Writing in his 2018 autobiography ‘Old Too Soon, Smart Too Late: My Story’, Dyer said that Scholes was the best footballer he played with during his career and told a story about how the midfielder once received a guard of honour during one particularly outstanding performance in training. Dyer wrote (per The Daily Mail): “Paul Scholes was the best player I played with and people like Xavi and Zinedine Zidane counted him as their favourite player. Other nations would have used him as their fulcrum but Sven-Goran Eriksson’s first-choice midfield was always David Beckham on the right, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard in the centre and Scholes on the left.

“We didn’t have a football culture that appreciated him. So we wasted him by putting him on the left and banished him to the margins. It was disrespectful, one of the biggest crimes ever."

Going into more depth about the training session which earned the appreciation from his fellow players, Dyer added:

“When you talk about [Steven] Gerrard, [Frank] Lampard and Scholes, Scholes was the best of the three and yet he was asked to give way. He was the absolute master of one-touch in training. One day he scored three or four goals — and I’m not talking tap-ins. I’m talking 25-yarders lodging in the stanchion-type goals. When the session was over, the rest of the England players formed a guard of honour and clapped him off the pitch."

Few players in the history of English football have been capable of hitting a ball as sweetly as Scholes, a sentiment the ex-England player clearly agrees with. Dyer also stated:

“I’d never seen that before, and I never saw it again.”

Why Sven Played Scholes on the Left Wing

The ex-England boss struggled to facilitate all his star players

Speaking in 2022, the late, great Eriksson explained why he sometimes opted to deploy Scholes on the left wing, rather than Gerrard or Lampard. “If you look at all-round football, they are good, all of them," the former England manager said.

The Sweden-born boss discussed the conundrum he faced with the vast array of talent at his disposal: "To see Paul Scholes in a very, very good team... he could do everything with the ball; he didn't lose the ball, he could pass it short, pass it long and score goals. He was a fantastic football player, and it was beautiful to see him play football. But what do you do with Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and David Beckham? You have to use them."

Related Wayne Rooney Answers Scholes vs Gerrard vs Lampard Debate The age-old debate between the three Englishman lives on - and Wayne Rooney has now weighed in with his opinion.

Explaining his decision to play Scholes on the left flank, Eriksson went on to say: "If you take Beckham, he had special talents that nobody else had. Gerrard and Lampard were hard-working, goalscoring midfielders and could defend and pass. The best solution if we wanted to use Scholes, at that time, was to put him to the left."

Scholes' Early England Retirement

He continued to play at club level for a further nine years

The Red Devils legend retired from international duty three years earlier than Dyer, aged just 29, following Euro 2004. Manchester United’s manager at the time, Sir Alex Ferguson, revealed the reasons behind the decision:

"It's straightforward - he wants to spend more time with his family. I spoke to Paul nearly a year ago about it when he came to see me and wanted to think about it. "At the end of the season, before he left, he said he'd speak to Sven about it, and he did that and he's come to his decision. Paul has made a great contribution to England and I don't think he feels he's missing anything now. I think 66 caps is beyond an average international career, he is going out at the top, and we respect his decision."

But when you consider what Scholes went on to achieve with Man Utd between 2004-2013, it’s a massive shame for England that they weren’t able to persuade him to continue representing his country. We’re talking about one of the most gifted footballers that the nation has ever produced.

Related The 25 Greatest Midfielders in Premier League History (Ranked) Kevin De Bruyne, Steven Gerrard, and Patrick Vieira are all among the best midfielders in the league's history.