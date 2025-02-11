Paul Scholes fears Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is currently 'a little bit confused' after making an eyebrow-raising decision during the FA Cup victory over Leicester that the former midfielder believes could be cause for concern. A Joshua Zirkzee tap-in and a stoppage-time header from Harry Maguire were enough for the Red Devils to overcome a 1-0 deficit and a poor first-half performance to progress to the fifth round of the competition.

After the game, Amorim conducted a full training session on the Old Trafford pitch, with players such as Rasmus Hojlund, who featured for the full 90 minutes, taking part. However, it's another decision that has left Scholes worried about the state of mind the Portuguese coach could be in.

Scholes Questions Amorim Over Dorgu Decision

The newest addition at United played out of position on his debut

Speaking during the latest fan debate on The Overlap's YouTube channel, Scholes expressed his concern over Amorim's decision to start new signing Patrick Dorgu at right wing-back while keeping Diogo Dalot over on the left. Dorgu was signed from Serie A side Lecce in January, where he had starred on the opposite flank and was expected to fill the same role at the Theatre of Dreams.

Injuries to Luke Shaw and the unconvincing form of Tyrell Malacia prior to his PSV loan forced Dalot to play as a makeshift left wing-back in their absence, but Dorgu's arrival led many to expect that the Portuguese defender would be allowed to move back to his more comfortable side. That wasn't to be the case, as the 20-year-old debutant featured down the right before being taken off at half-time.

Days after the game and Scholes has now questioned Amorim's thinking, claiming it could be a worrying sign as to where the former Sporting manager's head is at right now. The legendary midfielder said (skip to 50:58 in the following video):

"A big concern for me is that we’ve been crying out for a left wing-back. We buy one and it tells me his [Ruben Amorim’s] head is a little bit fried and confused at the minute because he plays him at right wing-back and keeps Dalot on the left. What’s going on here?"

Amorim's Explanation Over Dorgu's Position

The United boss revealed all during his post-match press conference

Speaking after the game, Amorim was quick to explain that the decision to take the young defender off at half-time was not due to his performance, before detailing why he decided to start the Danish international in a supposedly unfavoured position.

"He played a lot of times for Lecce on the right and the left," the 40-year-old stated. "That’s one of the characteristics that we pay a lot of attention to. He was a little bit anxious with the first touch of the ball. This is a different league for him, different speed of the game, but he did well.

"If you have seen the history of Dorgu for his last team he played a lot of games on the right and we have to have wingers who can play both sides like Dalot."

Amorim refused to comment on whether or not he would continue to use the Dane on the right-hand side, but did suggest that it may be a possibility should it suit what is required from his team.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - accurate as of 11/02/2025.