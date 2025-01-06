Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes believes that Ruben Amorim has figured out his best XI at Old Trafford following the 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday. The Red Devils have undergone a wholesale change since their new manager arrived back in November, with a new 3-4-3 system being introduced that the majority of players had never played in before.

The start to life under the new regime has seen plenty of teething problems, with Amorim losing six of his first 12 games in charge while chopping and changing his starting line-ups to understand who best fits his style of play. However, Scholes believes that the 39-year-old has had a breakthrough in his search following the spirited display at Anfield.

Scholes Believes United XI vs Liverpool Close to Their Best

The Old Trafford icon thinks Luke Shaw is the only player missing from Amorim's team

Speaking after the full-time whistle, Scholes admitted that he felt as though the side that started against Liverpool were close to being Amorim's best XI, with only Luke Shaw likely to come in and take a place in the team when he returns from injury. As per the Metro, the United legend stated:

"By now, the manager should know his players. He has chopped and changed so much and this has to be [close to his strongest team]. Who else can come into it? Luke Shaw, possibly if he’s fit. Leny Yoro at centre-half, Alejandro Garnacho, possibly, but I don’t think he quite gets into it. "If that starting XI is fit then they have to play until players perform badly and they don’t get into the team. hat’s the standard that they’ve set and they have to reach in games to come. I can’t see any reason why they can’t do it."

While neither Garnacho nor Yoro made it into Scholes' team, both players made a major impact from the bench at Anfield. The French defender made a crucial last-ditch tackle to deny the hosts a goalscoring opportunity, while it was Garnacho who got the assist for Amad Diallo's late equaliser.

As for Shaw, the England international hasn't been seen since picking up yet another injury following the 4-0 win over Everton at the start of December.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luke Shaw has missed 67 United games through injury since February 2024.

Meanwhile, Scholes also reserved some praise for Manuel Ugarte, whom he stated had become undroppable. The legendary midfielder said he wasn't convinced by the Uruguayan when he first joined the club, but Scholes mentioned that he had been surprised by the 23-year-old's recent performances.

"This lad is really growing in confidence. I thought he took up some great positions, he helped defensively, he helped with the attack and I thought he had the composure to take the ball as well," the 50-year-old stated after Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes combined to win 25 duels on the night.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 06/01/2024