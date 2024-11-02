Paul Scholes will always be remembered for his legendary career with Manchester United and the role he played in arguably one of their most successful periods in club history, being part of a Sir Alex Ferguson reign, which brought with it an abundance of trophies.

But, things didn’t almost pan out that way, with the former central midfielder recounting, via a Sky Sports Retro clip, the time when he once got on the wrong side of the manager by flat-out refusing to play a game after having been left out of the lineup for the game prior.

Scholes Fell Out With Ferguson

The former Man United midfielder expressed regret for his actions

Per Scholes himself, one of the biggest regrets of his career came back in the 2001-02 season, when the former England midfielder, who then would have been around 26 years old, refused to play a game.

Man United had somehow found themselves in the precarious – and very rare, even then – position of having to play two games in as many days, facing Liverpool in the league the day before having to travel down to north London for a League Cup clash with other Premier League juggernauts, Arsenal.

But having been dropped for the outing against the Reds, where he made only a late cameo appearance, Scholes was left less than impressed, despite Ferguson’s plans for him to start the following day at Highbury. But, with him considering that contest as ‘basically a reserve game’, he drove down to confront his manager, where he expressed his intentions not to play.

It was Arsenal away in the cup. We'd played Liverpool a day before, and he'd left me out of the game, and as you are in those days - or as I was - you're stupid, you're young, and you probably feel you're more important than you actually are. We were getting beaten 2-0 in the game as well and there was no sign of him bringing me on, and I was thinking he should have done. But I had a feeling he was trying to wind me up and trying to save me for the game the night after, which was really basically a reserve game. I think we were going from Stockport station, and I drove down to see [Ferguson] and told him 'I'm not going'.

Despite his refusal to suit up for the Red Devils on that occasion, Ferguson, who built up quite a reputation for his ‘hairdryer treatment’, only fined his player a week or two’s wages for the ordeal, which even Scholes himself feels was a very lucky escape.

To this day, I still regret doing it, and he fined me a week's wages - possibly two weeks' wages - I was quite lucky just for that, really. If you look now, it's probably a sackable offence, you'd have to say.

Becoming a Man United Legend

Won 20 trophies in his 19-year career

Fortunately, Scholes' refusal to play that one contest back in the 2001/02 season didn't hinder his career going forward, and before hanging his boots up for the final time over a decade later - two years after he had initially retired - he cemented himself as one of the greatest players to play in the middle of the park in Premier League history.

Across his career, Scholes suited up 713 times for the Manchester outfit, playing in virtually every midfield and attacking position throughout his 19-year career, while contributing 153 goals and 82 assists, and is probably most remembered for his exceptional vision, passing ability, and long-range strikes from outside the box that were hit with pinpoint accuracy, many of which came off of United set pieces.

Paul Scholes - Premier League Statistics (1994-2013) Appearances 499 Starts 404 Goals 107 Assists 55 Shots on Target Per 90 0.90

But, he was also integral to two different eras of Man United football - the infamous Class of '92 that also featured David Beckham, Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs, while in the latter stages of his career, he was part of a Red Devils squad that won five league titles in Sir Alex's last seven years in charge.

In fact, a United team that featured Scholes' name in the squad never finished below third in the league table, and in his 19 years with the side, he would win 11 league titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, two Champions League's, five Community Shields, and a FIFA Club World Cup, on his way to becoming a club legend, and one of the most decorated English midfielders of all time.

But, his career could have looked vastly different had Ferguson optioned for a different punishment on that night of defiance in 2001.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, and FBRef.