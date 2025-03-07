Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has expressed his disappointment with Alejandro Garnacho and his attitude during the 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad. The TNT pundit went as far as accusing him of 'sulking' during the Europa League encounter.

The Red Devils travelled to Spain in the first leg of their Round of 16 European tie and opened the scoring in the 57th minute. Forward Joshua Zirkzee kept his cool to find the back of the net after a cut back from Garnacho.

However, they would have to settle for just a draw on the night, as Bruno Fernandes gave away a penalty allowing Mikel Oyarzabal to level from the spot with 20 minutes to play. With the game level, Ruben Amorim decided to hook Garnacho and Scholes questioned the player's behaviour.

Scholes Unhappy With Garnacho

"He had a lack of energy and a little bit of silkiness"