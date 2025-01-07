Paul Scholes has ripped into Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS and called their decision to raise ticket prices at Manchester United 'ridiculous'. The billionaire took control of the Red Devils last season, purchasing a 25 percent stake in the club. As a lifelong supporter of United, his arrival promised optimism for fans who had grown tired of the Glazers and their regime.

Almost a year on from the takeover, though, and things haven't gone swimmingly. The product on the football pitch has been very poor, with United suffering through one of their worst ever Premier League campaigns so far. They are languishing in the bottom half of the table and, at the time of writing, they're closer to the relegation zone than they are the top six.

Some of the decisions being made off of the pitch have caused unrest too. Ratcliffe's move to cut funding to one of United's charities, supporting the club's former players, received an angry reaction from fans and pundits alike. So too did the announcement that Sir Alex Ferguson, United's greatest ever manager and the best manager of all-time, was being relieved of his duties as one of the side's ambassadors. The cost-cutting calls left a sour taste in the mouths of supporters and now, Scholes hasn't held back about another of Ratcliffe's moves.

Scholes Labelled Ticket Prices 'Ridiculous'

He tore into INEOS for the decision to raise prices

It was recently announced that United were raising ticket prices and the cheapest ticket available to club members would still cost a lofty £66. This came after the club made 250 people redundant and they cancelled the staff Christmas party. During an appearance on Sky Bet's The Overlap Fan Debate, Scholes tore into the ownership team and highlighted the nerve to increase prices when the product on the pitch had been so poor. Via quotes shared by the Sun, he said:

"They have been in charge for nearly a year now and everything is still negative. I can’t think of something positive that they’ve done for the football club. Things are getting worse on the football pitch so couldn’t they have just said that they would do cheaper tickets – couldn’t they just give us something positive. "How can you ask Manchester United fans to pay more money with what is on the football pitch. £66 for a ticket is ridiculous. If you think of Manchester, there are so many deprived areas. Sir Jim Ratcliffe himself is from Failsworth, which is a deprived area. If you take one kid with you, that is £120, if you take a family, you are looking at £300-400 – it is just not right."

Check out the former midfielder's comments in the video below, starting around the 17:00 minute mark.

Scholes wasn't finished there, though. He went on to accuse Ratcliffe and INEOS of not caring about fans, saying: "Where do these owners get the front to put ticket prices up? For the value – we’re probably having our worst ever Premier League season and they’ve got the cheek to put the prices up. There is nothing positive happening with that football club. The team look bang average. They are not doing anything for fans.

"If we have got Sir Jim Ratcliffe, compared to all these American owners, who has been a United fan since growing up in an area in Manchester – he is still hiking prices up. It just shows that they don’t care."