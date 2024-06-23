Highlights Paul Scholes has suggested playing Trent Alexander-Arnold at left-back against Slovenia.

England faces a left-back crisis with Luke Shaw still not fully fit and a potential injury to Kieran Trippier.

Scholes proposes Kobbie Mainoo in midfield and Cole Palmer on the right to solve England's midfield struggles.

Manchester United and England legend Paul Scholes has urged Gareth Southgate to play Trent Alexander-Arnold in a position that he's never played in before when England take on Slovenia in their final Euro 2024 group game.

There has been much discussion surrounding Southgate's obsession in experimenting with the Liverpool right-back in centre-midfield. However, a dismal display against Denmark may force the Three Lions manager to reconsider things for the upcoming crunch clash.

Now Scholes, who often played out of position during his international career, has suggested a new role for Alexander-Arnold that would not only take him out of the middle of the park, but could also save England from a potential crisis they have on their hands.

Related What England Need to do Against Slovenia to Qualify From the Group Stages All the permutations from the final Euro 2024 group game as the Three Lions lead the charge to the knockout stages.

Scholes Suggests Playing Alexander-Arnold at Left-Back

The TNT Sports pundit believes it's time to take the defender out of midfield

In a post uploaded to his Instagram account, Scholes told his followers that Gareth Southgate should look at playing Alexander-Arnold at left-back in order to keep the 25-year-old in the team. This is despite the fact that the Liverpool vice captain has never operated on that side of the pitch in his entire career.

The left-back position is an extreme area of concern for the English. Kieran Trippier, who is more natural on the opposite flank, deputised in the role for the opening two games of the tournament. The only natural left-back, Luke Shaw, came into the competition unfit and having not played a game since February. Recent developments have indicated that the Manchester United man has suffered a setback in his recovery and could miss the remainder of the competition.

Furthermore, it has been reported that Trippier is nursing a calf injury and his status for Tuesday's all-important fixture is currently unknown. This would mean that there is no obvious candidate for the spot in the team, with Joe Gomez likely the favourite. By having Alexander-Arnold slot in, Southgate could get the most out of his devastating crossing abilities, something that has yet to be on display so far.

Related 4 Midfield Options for England After Poor Denmark Performance With the midfield not up to scratch thus far, here are four ways England could set up in midfield for the Slovenia game and beyond.

Scholes' Suggested Starting XI vs Slovenia

The ex-Red Devil would like to see his former club's brightest star be given a chance

With Trent-Alexander Arnold moving over to left-back, Scholes has suggested that young superstar Kobbie Mainoo should take the vacant midfield spot alongside Declan Rice. The teenager earned a call-up to the tournament with a string of impressive performances for Manchester United, but has only made a short cameo in the 1-0 to this point.

The 49-year-old also said that Cole Palmer should be given an opportunity from the right-hand side. It is unclear whether this would be in a straight swap for Bukayo Saka, or whether the Arsenal man would move over to the left and Phil Foden would drop to the bench. The latter has struggled to replicate his club form this summer. Meanwhile, Palmer has been forced to spend both 90 minutes of England's openers on the bench, despite his incredible form for Chelsea over the past 12 months.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No one managed more goal contributions during the 2023/24 Premier League season than Cole Palmer (33).