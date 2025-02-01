Commonly regarded as one of the coolest engine room operators to ever grace the beautiful game, Manchester United’s Paul Scholes has a bloated silverware cabinet to attest to his brilliance – but the midfielder-turned-pundit once revealed when he knew it was time to hang up his boots and retire for good.

Coming through the Red Devils’ academy ranks alongside the likes of Gary Neville and David Beckham, the affectionally monikered Ginger Prince turned out for his boyhood club on 716 occasions, plundering 155 goals and 83 assists in the process.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Ryan Giggs (963) and Sir Bobby Charlton (746) have played more games for Manchester United than Scholes (716).

Once it hit the summer of 2011, the 66-cap England international – who won an impressive eleven Premier League titles at Old Trafford – hung up his boots and began focusing on getting his coaching badges at the club to help the reserve side.

Scholes’ retirement quickly turned into a brief sabbatical, however, as he returned to the turf just six months later. An injury crisis in the heart of Sir Alex Ferguson’s middle, which saw defender duo Phil Jones and Fabio play in a double pivot, called for desperate measures.

In order to alleviate the legendary Scottish manager’s lack of midfield options, Scholes made himself available and, while the initial return was as fruitful as hoped, he would end up regretting signing on the dotted line for another year given his ageing legs.

"That season was great. We almost won the league - City obviously won it with [Sergio] Aguero in the last minute - which was disappointing; I really wish I'd stopped then," the 50-year-old admitted before suggesting that he should have called it time then.

That was enough, really. Because we got to the next season, the manager gave me another year, but I was – I say I was gone the first time [I retired] – but this time I was really gone.

He then recalled a time when Manchester United faced Tottenham Hotspur at home. "I remember a game against Tottenham at home, it was only the third, fourth game of the season, I think we got beat at home 3-2,” he said.

Referencing how the likes of the widely lauded Mousa Dembele and Gareth Bale, regarded as one of the fastest wingers in football history, ran rings around him, Scholes suggested that he wanted, despite being so early into the new season, to retire.

I played alright in possession, but I remember [Mousa] Dembele cruising past me, Gareth Bale, I know they cruise past people but I remember thinking ‘I just can’t do this anymore’. I wanted to retire again very early that season, but I just thought I’d look stupid.

The seasoned metronome, widely regarded as one of the greatest central midfielders since 1990, didn't retire at the point he mentioned. He stayed on Manchester United's books until the end of the season and, in doing so, won the Premier League in Ferguson's concluding term.

Scholes is, of course, a bonafide legend in Old Trafford circles and there have been very few players more influential at the club. As mentioned, he’s an 11-time Premier League winner alongside a throng of other silverware: three FA Cups, two Champions League crowns, two League Cups and five Community Shields.