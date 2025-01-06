Paul Scholes has admitted that he made a mistake with Manuel Ugarte and the Manchester United midfielder has proven him wrong following his arrival in England. Initially, the Englishman expressed his concerns about the star's move to Old Trafford and wasn't sure he'd be able to compete in the Premier League.

Ugarte had previously worked with Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim at Sporting CP, but spent the 2023/24 season at Paris Saint-Germain in France. Last summer, he was one of Erik ten Hag's final signings as United boss before the former Ajax boss was let go. The Uruguayan got off to a slow start at Old Trafford and there were doubts about whether he'd succeed at United.

Back in September, Scholes himself said: "He [Ugarte] is going to have to be some player. I think he will play the position well. He’s still 23, he’s had a few clubs which slightly concerns you." After United's 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday, the former midfielder addressed his original concerns and admitted Ugarte was better than he expected.

Scholes Is Impressed By Ugarte

He sees him growing in confidence

Speaking to Premier League Productions after the Liverpool draw, Scholes had plenty of positive things to say about Ugarte and he admitted he was surprised by how good he had been for the Red Devils. The ex-pro is considered one of the best midfielders in Premier League history and knows a thing or two about quality football. Via quotes shared by SportBible, he said:

"He’s probably done better than I thought he would do. He [Amorim] said before that Ugarte did well for him at Sporting Lisbon, as a really young player as well so he knows him. This lad is really growing in confidence. I thought he took up some great positions, he helped defensively, he helped with the attack and I thought he had the composure to take the ball as well. "It looks to me like it has to be him with another. Ugarte and another one are more than capable of playing for that team. And not just Ugarte for his legs… I even think his quality on the ball. It surprised me a little bit because I did see a bit of him at PSG."

Following Amorim's arrival, things haven't been easy for United. The club have already lost six times under the coach and they've struggled to adapt to the new manager's style of play. With that said, they looked to be turning a corner during the match against Liverpool and Ugarte was at the heart of all that worked in the midfield and Scholes clearly recognised that.