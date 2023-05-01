It’s fair to say that Jurgen Klopp and Paul Tierney do not have the best of relationships, one which only soured more after Liverpool’s dramatic victory against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

And this tension goes back years, with one infamous incident involving the referee blowing his whistle early for half-time as ex-Liverpool winger Sadio Mane was played through on goal.

Tierney has now taken charge of Liverpool matches on 25 occasions following Sunday’s game, with the Reds only losing four times while he was making the calls.

But Klopp has had a frosty relationship with the Englishman over the past couple of seasons, and that was back in the limelight yesterday.

Klopp has accused Tierney of making “unacceptable” comments to him as Liverpool beat Spurs 4-3.

The German manager was shown a yellow card for celebrating Liverpool’s final goal in the fourth official’s face, with Tierney coming over to have a word with him.

“My celebration towards the fourth official, I didn't say any bad words or nothing unnecessary, which is fair,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“I got my punishment by pulling my hamstring. But what he said to me when he gave me the yellow card is not okay.”

Tierney stopped a half early and left Klopp fuming

It is not the first time that Klopp has expressed his issues with Tierney though.

In a match against Spurs back in December 2021, the Liverpool boss was furious that a number of calls did not go his side’s way.

Klopp believed that Harry Kane deserved to be sent off in that match, and there were appeals for a penalty when Diogo Jota was brought down in the box.

After the match, the Liverpool boss marched up to the referee, telling him: “I have no problems with any referees. Only you! You have never played football.”

That sentiment was reiterated on Sunday, with Klopp telling Sky Sports: "We have our history with [Paul] Tierney, I really don't know what this man has against us, he has said there is no problems but that cannot be true."

One bit of that "history" came when Tierney angered the manager in a match between Liverpool and Manchester United in January 2021.

In the last few seconds of the first half, Xherdan Shaqiri played a ball over the top for Mane, who raced forward to latch onto it.

As the ball hits the floor though, Tierney blows his whistle for half-time, a call made when there were six seconds of added time still left to play at least.

Liverpool players were in disbelief, with Thiago holding his head in his hands, while Jurgen Klopp sarcastically applauded the referee for his decision.

Tierney received criticism from people other than Klopp as well, with former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher saying it was a bad call after the game.

VIDEO: When Tierney denied Liverpool a chance against Man Utd

Given his comments in the years that have followed since that incident, it is clear that Klopp is not interested in attempting to build bridges with the referee.

You wonder if there are more explosions between the pair left to come as well.