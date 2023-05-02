A compilation showing some of the decisions Paul Tierney has made in matches involving Liverpool has gone viral this week.

Fans are fuming with the referee due to his decision-making during Liverpool’s Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Although the Reds won the game, controversy followed due to Jurgen Klopp’s comments about Tierney after the match.

There was a brief interaction between the pair late on, with the German manager shown a yellow card for celebrating Liverpool’s fourth goal in the face of the fourth official.

Klopp and Tierney have a colourful history

After the game, the Liverpool manager then spoke about what Tierney had said to him, describing the comments as "unacceptable".

“We have our history with [Paul] Tierney, I really don't know what this man has against us, he has said there are no problems but that cannot be true,” he told Sky Sports.

“How he looks at me, I don't understand it. But again? He was reffing against Tottenham [in 2021] where Harry Kane should have got a red card. And I love this player, crazy player and I don't want him to get a red card, but he should.”

As he mentioned above, it is not the first time the pair have clashed.

Klopp infamously stormed onto the pitch in December 2021 to have a word with Tierney after a draw against Tottenham, telling him: “I have no problems with any referees. Only you! You have never played football.”

Viral video highlights Tierney's controversial calls v Liverpool

And footage has since been shared to back up the German manager’s arguments against Tierney, with the caption stating that Tierney has a “bias” against Liverpool.

Two incidents are taken from Sunday’s victory against Spurs. One which shows Ben Davies falling to the ground after contact in the face by Mohamed Salah, despite the Welshman dragging the Egyptian back, and an incident where Oliver Skipp catches Luis Diaz high on the foot.

Neither of these had too much of an effect though, with Liverpool winning the game in the end.

But two incidents are also pulled from the December 2021 match against Spurs that Klopp referenced.

Kane’s rash challenge makes the cut, as does Emerson Royal barging into Diogo Jota, an incident which Tierney refused to give a penalty for.

Tierney stopping a first-half early as Sadio Mane raced through on goal is also referenced, but the most contentious decision did not happen in a Liverpool match.

Man City travelled to Merseyside for a game against Everton in February 2022, with Liverpool in the hunt for the league title.

The incident from that game involved a handball in the box by Rodri, an incident which Tierney and VAR overlooked, but one that ex-Premier League ref Dermot Gallagher said should have been a penalty.

You can see the video for yourselves below.

Watch: Fan-made video of Paul Tierney's “bias” against Liverpool

Klopp has since revealed what was said between him and Tierney on the touchline, stating that while he might not be doing it on purpose, it’s hard not to feel that way because of their history.

Calls have since been made for the Liverpool boss to be punished, with some even calling for a points deduction.

He has now been charged by the FA for "improper conduct" so the Klopp v Tierney saga is far from over.